Giants try to give Joe Judge first win, host Washington

WASHINGTON (1-4) at NEW YORK GIANTS (0-5)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE — Giants by 3 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Washington 2-3; Giants 3-2

SERIES RECORD — Giants lead 103-69-4

LAST MEETING — Giants beat Washington 41-35, OT, on Dec. 22 at Landover, Maryland

LAST WEEK — Washington lost to Rams 30-10; Giants lost to Cowboys 37-34

AP PRO32 RANKING — Washington No. 29, Giants No. 31

WASHINGTON OFFENSE — OVERALL (32), RUSH (31), PASS (30)

WASHINGTON DEFENSE — OVERALL (8), RUSH (15), PASS (11)

GIANTS OFFENSE - OVERALL (30), RUSH (32), PASS (28)

GIANTS DEFENSE — OVERALL (8), RUSH (15), PASS (11)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Giants have won the last three meetings. ... Washington has lost four in a row after winning season opener. ... QB Kyle Allen started against the Rams and was 9 of 13 for 74 yards before leaving with an arm injury. He starts if healthy. ... Backup Alex Smith threw for 178 yards and TD in his first game since breaking two bones in his leg in 2018. ... The Rams had eight sacks against Washington. ... Rookie RB Antonio Gibson has rushing TDs in the last two road games. ... RB J.D. McKissic has at least six catches in his last two games. ... WR Terry McLaurin had seven receptions for 86 yards in the last meeting with the Giants. ... S Landon Collins had a team-high 10 tackles last week. He played four seasons with New York (2015-18). .., DE Chase Young leads all rookies with 2 1/2 sacks. ... DE Ryan Kerrigan has 10 1/2 sacks in his past 11 outinss against the Giants. ... LB Jon Bostic is trying for his sixth game in a row on the road with six-plus tackles. ... Giants' Joe Judge is looking for first win as an NFL head coach. ... New York scored a season-high 34 points in Dallas. ... QB Daniel Jones passed for 222 yards last week but also lost a fumble that was returned for a touchdown. .... RB Devonta Freeman ran for 60 yards and had his first TD as a Giant last weekend. ... RB Wayne Gallman had 63 yards rushing and 55 receiving against Washington last year. ... WR Darius Slayton had season highs of eight receptions and 129 yards in Dallas. ... TE Evan Engram had his first career rushing touchdown last weekend. ... TE Kaden Smith caught two TDs in the final game against Washington last season. ... LB Kyler Fackrell had his first career interception return for a TD last Sunday. ... LB Blake Martinez is one of two players with 50-plus tackles and two fumble recoveries this season. ... DB Logan Ryan had a team-high nine tackles in Dallas, including the one on the play Dak Prescott broke his ankle. ... S Jabrill Peppers returned an interception for a TD against Washington in 2019. ... No fans allowed at MetLife Stadium. ... Fantasy tip: Jones had his best game in the last Washington game. He threw for a career-high 352 yards and five touchdowns.

