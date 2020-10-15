  1. Home
EU imposes sanctions on 6 Russians over Navalny poisoning

By  Associated Press
2020/10/15 17:50
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell speaks during a media conference after a meeting of EU foreign ministers at the European Council bui...

The European Union on Thursday imposed sanctions on six Russian officials and one organization over the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navlany with a Soviet-era nerve agent.

The move came a day after Russia’s foreign minister warned that Moscow might respond with similar measures.

The decision was agreed upon among the 27 EU envoys to Brussels