US has altered its Taiwan arms sales policy: Military analyst

Taiwanese tanks in Pingtung County during the 36th annual Han Kuang military exercise. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Derek Grossman, a senior defense analyst at the Washington, D.C.-based think tank RAND Corporation, stated that he believes the U.S. has significantly changed its policy on arms sales to Taiwan.

Grossman stated that the U.S. has sold many different types of weapons to Taiwan in the past to enhance its asymmetric defense capabilities, and sometimes these included "iconic” arms such as F-16 fighters. However, he noted that the U.S. has clearly adjusted its approach to arms sales to Taiwan, Deutsche Welle reported.

Grossman believes that the U.S. hopes Taiwan can build a military powerful enough to counter China. The Pentagon’s goal, he stated, is to make Taiwan an "indestructible fortress" and help the nation establish an effective defense system to prevent China from conducting an amphibious landing during a potential war.

The Trump administration recently notified Congress of five potential weapons sales to Taiwan, including MQ-9 drones, land-based Harpoon anti-ship missiles, High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), Standoff Land Attack Missile-Expanded Response (SLAM-ER), and external sensor pods for Taiwan's fleet of F-16 jets.