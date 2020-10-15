  1. Home
  2. Politics

US has altered its Taiwan arms sales policy: Military analyst

RAND Corporation analyst says US wants to turn Taiwan into 'indestructible fortress'

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/10/15 17:22
Taiwanese tanks in Pingtung County during the 36th annual Han Kuang military exercise. 

Taiwanese tanks in Pingtung County during the 36th annual Han Kuang military exercise.  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Derek Grossman, a senior defense analyst at the Washington, D.C.-based think tank RAND Corporation, stated that he believes the U.S. has significantly changed its policy on arms sales to Taiwan.

Grossman stated that the U.S. has sold many different types of weapons to Taiwan in the past to enhance its asymmetric defense capabilities, and sometimes these included "iconic” arms such as F-16 fighters. However, he noted that the U.S. has clearly adjusted its approach to arms sales to Taiwan, Deutsche Welle reported.

Grossman believes that the U.S. hopes Taiwan can build a military powerful enough to counter China. The Pentagon’s goal, he stated, is to make Taiwan an "indestructible fortress" and help the nation establish an effective defense system to prevent China from conducting an amphibious landing during a potential war.

The Trump administration recently notified Congress of five potential weapons sales to Taiwan, including MQ-9 drones, land-based Harpoon anti-ship missiles, High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), Standoff Land Attack Missile-Expanded Response (SLAM-ER), and external sensor pods for Taiwan's fleet of F-16 jets.
Taiwan
US weapons sales
Taiwan-US relations
Derek Grossman
RAND Corporation

RELATED ARTICLES

UNESCO Peace Chair says India does not include Taiwan in 'one China'
UNESCO Peace Chair says India does not include Taiwan in 'one China'
2020/10/14 18:55
Xi tells China's marines to 'prepare for war'
Xi tells China's marines to 'prepare for war'
2020/10/14 16:53
Taiwan Air Force Command confirms US presence at Leshan radar station
Taiwan Air Force Command confirms US presence at Leshan radar station
2020/10/14 11:35
Chinese investors caught illegally buying shares of Taiwan's Tatung Company
Chinese investors caught illegally buying shares of Taiwan's Tatung Company
2020/10/14 11:01
IMF to raise estimate of Taiwan's 2020 GDP growth from -4 to 0%
IMF to raise estimate of Taiwan's 2020 GDP growth from -4 to 0%
2020/10/14 10:36