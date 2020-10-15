Taiwan’s legislature attacked by hackers 5.5 million times in 2020

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Hackers have attacked the website of the Legislative Yuan 5.5 million times so far this year, but each of the attempts failed, reports said Thursday (Oct. 15).

The information came to light during a legislative committee's review of the institution’s budget for 2021, CNA reported.

In order to strengthen the legislature’s security, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmaker Chung Chia-pin (鍾佳濱) proposed that any companies bidding for sensitive contracts at the Legislative Yuan should reveal relevant background information about their shareholders. Officials welcomed the idea, which is directed at preventing Chinese interests from gaining access to confidential information.

Committee members also discussed other issues related to the Legislative Yuan during the meeting, including a proposed relocation. Suggestions for a new home for the 113 lawmakers and their aides include Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall and moving from Taipei to Taichung, but no final decision has been reached.