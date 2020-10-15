  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan’s legislature attacked by hackers 5.5 million times in 2020

Lawmaker wants tougher screening of companies bidding for projects at Legislative Yuan

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/10/15 17:10
The main Legislative Yuan building in Taipei 

The main Legislative Yuan building in Taipei  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Hackers have attacked the website of the Legislative Yuan 5.5 million times so far this year, but each of the attempts failed, reports said Thursday (Oct. 15).

The information came to light during a legislative committee's review of the institution’s budget for 2021, CNA reported.

In order to strengthen the legislature’s security, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmaker Chung Chia-pin (鍾佳濱) proposed that any companies bidding for sensitive contracts at the Legislative Yuan should reveal relevant background information about their shareholders. Officials welcomed the idea, which is directed at preventing Chinese interests from gaining access to confidential information.

Committee members also discussed other issues related to the Legislative Yuan during the meeting, including a proposed relocation. Suggestions for a new home for the 113 lawmakers and their aides include Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall and moving from Taipei to Taichung, but no final decision has been reached.
Legislative Yuan
hacking
hackers
spying
cyberattack
cybersecurity

RELATED ARTICLES

MAC highlights risk of travelling to China amid Taiwanese 'spy confessions'
MAC highlights risk of travelling to China amid Taiwanese 'spy confessions'
2020/10/14 17:36
China trots out 2 more alleged Taiwanese 'spies'
China trots out 2 more alleged Taiwanese 'spies'
2020/10/14 11:51
Taiwan Statebuilding Party proposes constitutional amendments
Taiwan Statebuilding Party proposes constitutional amendments
2020/10/13 11:27
Google lists Republic of China founding as 1949 on Taiwan's National Day
Google lists Republic of China founding as 1949 on Taiwan's National Day
2020/10/12 18:05
Chinese hackers steal data of nearly half of Taiwan's workforce
Chinese hackers steal data of nearly half of Taiwan's workforce
2020/10/05 14:49