Ensign InfoSecurity continues to expand its Asia Pacific reach with its first inroad into Taiwan’s cybersecurity market

Ensign makes its debut at the 2020 iThome Taiwan Hospital Chief Information Officer Summit, showcasing its latest cybersecurity solutions and services for organisations in the healthcare sector.

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach - 15 October 2020 - Ensign InfoSecurity (Ensign), one of Asia Pacific's largest pure-play cybersecurity firms, will make its first appearance in the Taiwan market at the 2020 iThome Taiwan Hospital Chief Information Officer Summit, happening from 16 to 17 October 2020. This event is Taiwan's sixth consecutive annual hospital CIO summit, and it aims to connect medical CIOs with leading IT solution providers to facilitate brainstorming and collaboration. This will allow medical institutions to stay updated on the latest medical information and technology trends, and help them achieve their goal of becoming a smart hospital.

This is part of Ensign's strategy to grow and strengthen its presence across Asia Pacific after the launch of its global headquarters in Singapore in 2019. Ensign currently has offices in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and South Korea. It also has customer footprints in Brunei, Myanmar, Thailand and Indonesia.

Cybersecurity is imperative for Taiwan as it continues to accelerate industrial innovation and build up its smart city capabilities through the "Digital Nation & Innovative Economic Development Program (DIGI+) 2017-2025" initiative. As accelerated digital transformation efforts and increased digital adoption can lead to expanded digital attack surface, strong cybersecurity measures will be needed to address these challenges.

Taiwan is a key market for Ensign as it aims to bolster its cybersecurity capabilities to address increasingly frequent and sophisticated cyberthreats. Ensign brings proven solutions and services as well as experience and expertise in enabling organisations to build digitally resilient operations in similar digitally mature markets, such as Singapore and Hong Kong, in the new normal.

Ensign will be showcasing its offerings at 2020 iThome Taiwan Hospital Chief Information Officer Summit. This includes bespoke solutions and services such as managed security services (MSS) with a Security Operation Centre (SOC) that is powered by automation and proprietary cyber threat intelligence.

These solutions and services are focused on enabling organisations in the healthcare sector to take a more predictive and proactive cybersecurity posture. Through Ensign's managed security services, which leverages automation and contextualised threat intelligence, organisations can address challenges in the converging threat landscape and tackle increased sophistication of attacks more effectively.

Ensign will be showcasing its solutions and services at Taichung Veterans General Hospital, Conference Room 2 on the first floor of the research building, on 16 October 2020 (Friday) and Tempus Hotel, Taichung, on 17 October 2020 (Saturday).

About Ensign InfoSecurity

Ensign InfoSecurity is the largest pure-play cybersecurity service provider in Asia with an extensive footprint within the region. The company is headquartered in Singapore, and has offices in Malaysia, Hong Kong and South Korea. It has a workforce of over 500 cybersecurity professionals with skills in the provision of comprehensive cybersecurity services. Its core competencies include security advisory and assurance, architecture design, implementation, validation and management of advanced security controls, threat hunting, and incident response services. Underpinning these competencies is in-house research and development in cybersecurity.

