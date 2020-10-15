  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan, US looking for ideal time for trade talks: MOFA

Ministry of Foreign Affairs waiting for opportune time to engage in economic dialogue with US

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/10/15 15:38
Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (left) taking selfie with Undersecretary of State Keith Krach outside Taipei Guest House. (MOFA photo)

Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (left) taking selfie with Undersecretary of State Keith Krach outside Taipei Guest House. (MOFA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) stated at a press conference Thursday (Oct. 15) that while both Taiwan and the United States are looking forward to engaging in economic dialogue, major events such as the American presidential election have made it difficult to finalize a schedule for such talks.

Douglas Yu-Tien Hsu (徐佑典), MOFA’s department head of North American affairs, said that the government continues to maintain contact with the Trump administration and keep track of developments in the U.S. Hsu said he was aware that Undersecretary of State Keith Krach believes his visit to Taiwan was fruitful, but the looming U.S. elections and high-level officials' meetings make it difficult for both sides to decide on a suitable time to meet, CNA reported.

Hsu emphasized that despite this, Taiwan and the U.S. are looking forward to engaging in economic dialogue, and both countries hope to reach an agreement as soon as possible. He added that the economic dialogue will be led by the U.S. State Department and that the bilateral meetings will be different from the trade talks previously conducted by the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR).

Krach led a delegation on a whirlwind trip to Taiwan on Sept. 17 to make preparations for future bilateral economic talks.
Taiwan-US relations
economic dialogue
Taiwan-US FTA
BTA
Douglas Yu-Tien Hsu
Keith Krach
free trade agreement

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan Air Force Command confirms US presence at Leshan radar station
Taiwan Air Force Command confirms US presence at Leshan radar station
2020/10/14 11:35
Taiwan's representative office in Guam celebrates National Day
Taiwan's representative office in Guam celebrates National Day
2020/10/10 17:24
Taiwan's US envoy calls for support from international community
Taiwan's US envoy calls for support from international community
2020/10/10 12:46
KMT resolutions call for renewed Taiwan-US diplomatic relations, defense against CCP
KMT resolutions call for renewed Taiwan-US diplomatic relations, defense against CCP
2020/10/06 18:32
Taiwan-US relations cause China to dial up propaganda
Taiwan-US relations cause China to dial up propaganda
2020/10/06 12:59