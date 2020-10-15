Amazon Prime Day 2020 Marked the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium Businesses Selling on Amazon.sg

Amazon.sg welcomed more than 12,000 small and medium-sized businesses, all of whom participated in Prime Day in Singapore for the first time ever

Top categories that members shopped and saved on Prime Day included PC, Electronics, Toys, with best-selling products including Google Pixel, Kindle Paperwhite, Sonos Beam Sound Bar, Dyson Hairdryer and Instant Pot





SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 15 October 2020 - (NASDAQ:AMZN) - Amazon just wrapped the two-day Prime Day event in Singapore which delivered big sales for small businesses and big savings for Prime members. Amazon designed this year's Prime Day to support small businesses in Singapore to help small businesses achieve growth over the shopping event and upcoming holiday season. This Prime Day marked the two biggest days ever for small and medium businesses selling on Amazon.sg in Singapore. Amazon welcomed more than 12,000 small and medium-sized businesses who participated in Prime Day in Singapore for the first time ever.





"We're thrilled that Prime Day was a record-breaking event that has helped small and medium businesses grow their sales," said Henry Low, Country Manager, Amazon Singapore. "We're also heartened to see more new Prime members joining us over these 48 hours than ever before, since Prime launched in Singapore. I'm incredibly thankful to our employees and partners in Singapore who helped make Prime Day possible, especially the dedicated front-line teams in our fulfillment centers and delivery operations, and together, we look forward to nurturing our local businesses, and bringing greater shopping convenience and entertainment to our customers."





Members shopped and found great deals across nearly the entire catalog of products across small businesses and top brands, with PC, Electronics, and Toys, as the best-selling categories--in addition to items like Google Pixel, Kindle Paperwhite, Sonos Beam Sound Bar, Dyson Hairdryer and Instant Pot. Other popular items observed during Prime Day included Songhe Thai Fragrant Rice, Cocolife Coconut Water, Wolf Blass Cabernet Merlot Red Wine and CeraVe Anti Aging Retinol Serum. e-Gift Cards, which were newly launched in Singapore this October as an easy, simple, and convenient gifting option, was also among the top selling products this Prime Day.





Highlights from Amazon's Prime Day 2020 in Singapore





Supporting Small Businesses

Amazon had thousands of deals from over 12,000 small and medium-sized businesses in Singapore over the two-day event. Highlights include:





Top selling categories for small and medium businesses include:

Electronics PC Home Toys Health and Personal Care

Top selling products from local small and medium businesses include:

Star Wars Droid Inventor Kit (Tinkertanker) Snailax Massage Mat (COMFIER) 5" HD Display Baby Monitor with Camera and Audio (Trekvue) Mountain Stand Laptop Stand (O2 Innovations) Nature's Superfoods Organic Red Quinoa Seeds (Nature's Superfoods)

"We signed up for Amazon.sg earlier this year to introduce our educational technology toys and tools to a broader base of discerning customers. As a new seller, we were floored by the amazing response on our first Prime Day -- we sold more units in two days than we normally would in two months. With the Fulfilment By Amazon service, we were able to focus our attention on our tech education business and leave the sale day matters such as deal pricing, timings, and packing and sending things on time to Amazon's friendly, efficient, and responsive team," Yinjie, Co-founder, Tinkertanker Pte Ltd





"Prime Day is not your typical online sale. Our sales skyrocketed on those two days and exceeded our expectations. We are extremely happy to have partnered with Amazon SG," Philip Cheong Hin, Founder, O2 Innovations Pte Ltd





Prime Day Savings and Best Sellers in Singapore

With early promotions and ways to save as well as thousands of deals, Prime members had an opportunity save big in the lead up to Prime Day and during Prime Day. Members shopped across the catalog of products including toys, electronics, beauty, kitchen, home, baby products and more. They also got to enjoy an expanded selection this Prime Day with the addition of 10 new categories spanning jewelry, musical instruments, furniture, DVD and more. Some of the top trending products and best-selling deals picked up on Prime Day include:

Top 5 categories that Prime members shopped and saved on:

PC Electronics Toys Health and Personal Care Home and Kitchen

Top selling products on Prime Day include:

Google Pixel Kindle Paperwhite Sonos Soundbar Dyson Hairdryer Instant Pot





Other popular items observed during Prime Day included Songhe Thai Fragrant Rice, Cocolife Coconut Water, Wolf Blass Cabernet Merlot Red Wine and CeraVe Anti Aging Retinol Serum.





Every Day Made Better with Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime was designed to make your life better every single day. Over 150 million paid members around the world enjoy the many benefits of Prime, including the best of shopping and entertainment. In Singapore, Prime membership includes unlimited access to award-winning movies and TV episodes with Prime Video, unlimited access to video game benefits with Prime Gaming, Prime Day, and more. Prime was built on the foundation of unlimited fast, free shipping. Prime members enjoy access to tens of thousands of items available for free two-hour delivery on Prime Now on orders over S$60, as well as free one-day delivery on domestic Prime eligible selection on Amazon.sg. Members also enjoy access to millions of products on Amazon International Store with free international delivery on eligible orders over S$60. Prime is S$2.99 per month. Start a 30-day free trial of Prime at amazon.sg/prime.





About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, and Kindle are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit Amazon.sg.



