Taiwan's China Airlines encounters man flying with jet pack in Los Angeles skies

Taiwanese crew member reports seeing man flying above Los Angeles International Airport

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/10/15 14:13
Crew member of China Airlines spots man flying above LAX. (China Airlines photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A crew member of Taiwan's China Airlines has reported sightings of an individual flying in a jetpack above Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) at an altitude of 1,828 meters.

According to the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), a flight crew of a China Airlines Boeing 777 reported seeing an unidentified man in the flight path 11 kilometers northwest of LAX at 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday (Oct. 14). An air traffic controller at the airport also confirmed spotting a man wearing a jet pack around the same time.

The FAA said local law enforcement agencies and the FBI have launched investigations into the incident, but they remained skeptical about the sighting. It said this was the second such incident reported near LAX in the last six weeks, reported UDN.

On Aug. 30, three American pilots contacted the LAX control tower regarding an individual flying with a jet pack above the airport, coming as close as 275 meters to one of the airplanes. The FBI has sought the public's help to identify the individual but has so far received no success, reported Los Angeles Times.
jetpack
China Airlines
LAX
flying object
Taiwan airlines
Los Angeles

