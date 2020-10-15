Taobao to quit Taiwan by 2020 following demand to withdraw Chinese funding

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taobao Taiwan, a formerly Chinese-owned shopping website, will cease operations in Taiwan at the end of the year as a result of the nation's investment screening authorities imposing a ban on the company due to its liaison with Alibaba Group.

The Taiwan branch of UK-registered Claddagh Venture Investment Limited, which owns the shopping website, announced its decision to depart from the Taiwanese market via a statement on Thursday (Oct. 15). As of 11 a.m. Thursday, the website has ceased to allow new transactions and stopped recruiting sellers.

The decision was made after Taiwan’s Investment Commission ruled in August that Claddagh Venture is controlled by Alibaba Group, the parent company of Chinese Taobao. Claddagh Venture launched Taobao Taiwan in Oct. 2019 after raising capital worth roughly US$689,000 (NT$20 million).

According to the findings of the Investment Commission, Alibaba Group holds 28.77 percent of Claddagh Venture’s share through its branch company in Singapore. Even though its holdings of the company's shares do not exceed 30 percent — one of the criteria Taiwanese authorities use to determine whether a company is Chinese-funded — the agency looked into Claddagh Venture's structure and found that Alibaba Group actually controls its operations.

Claddagh Venture was fined US$14,132 at the time for violating the law governing Chinese investments and asked to withdraw Chinese funding or restructure the company within six months. The Taiwanese government in recent years has tightened the screening of foreign investments as part of its efforts to curb potential influence operations conducted by Chinese-funded companies and companies liaised with Chinese authorities.

The company will ensure the rights of both consumers and sellers by continuing to process orders that have been made, Claddagh Venture said in the statement. It added that it will start letting off employees and guaranteed to provide good severance packages.