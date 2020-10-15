IMF incorrectly lists Taiwan as ‘Province of China’

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has incorrectly listed Taiwan as “Taiwan Province of China” throughout its website.

In the IMF’s DataMapper section under “Real GDP Growth” for 2020, Taiwan is kept separate from China, but it is still labeled “Taiwan Province of China.” A search for the country under the “Data” tab in the “World Economic Outlook Database” section under “Advanced Economies” will also find Taiwan mislabeled, while searching under the “Countries” tab does not even yield a result.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said on Wednesday (Oct. 14) that it has instructed its representative office in the U.S. to contact and negotiate with IMF, and the ministry called on the organization to maintain professional neutrality and make the necessary corrections to the country’s name, according to CNA.

MOFA also expressed dissatisfaction with Beijing for its pressure on the IMF and other organizations in the United Nations system to list Taiwan as a part of China. The ministry said it will continue to demand naming corrections.

On Tuesday (Oct. 13), the IMF revised its GDP 2020 growth estimate for Taiwan from -4 to 0 percent.





Taiwan listed erroneously under "Advanced Economies" section.