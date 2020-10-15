  1. Home
  2. Politics

IMF incorrectly lists Taiwan as ‘Province of China’

Ministry of Foreign Affairs instructs its representative office in US to lodge complaint with International Monetary Fund

  150
By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2020/10/15 12:38
Taiwan listed incorrectly on IMF website. (IMF screenshot)

Taiwan listed incorrectly on IMF website. (IMF screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has incorrectly listed Taiwan as “Taiwan Province of China” throughout its website.

In the IMF’s DataMapper section under “Real GDP Growth” for 2020, Taiwan is kept separate from China, but it is still labeled “Taiwan Province of China.” A search for the country under the “Data” tab in the “World Economic Outlook Database” section under “Advanced Economies” will also find Taiwan mislabeled, while searching under the “Countries” tab does not even yield a result.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said on Wednesday (Oct. 14) that it has instructed its representative office in the U.S. to contact and negotiate with IMF, and the ministry called on the organization to maintain professional neutrality and make the necessary corrections to the country’s name, according to CNA.

MOFA also expressed dissatisfaction with Beijing for its pressure on the IMF and other organizations in the United Nations system to list Taiwan as a part of China. The ministry said it will continue to demand naming corrections.

On Tuesday (Oct. 13), the IMF revised its GDP 2020 growth estimate for Taiwan from -4 to 0 percent.


Taiwan listed erroneously under "Advanced Economies" section.

International Monetary Fund
IMF

RELATED ARTICLES

IMF to raise estimate of Taiwan's 2020 GDP growth from -4 to 0%
IMF to raise estimate of Taiwan's 2020 GDP growth from -4 to 0%
2020/10/14 10:36
Electronics provider optimistic about Taiwan's economic growth
Electronics provider optimistic about Taiwan's economic growth
2020/06/22 12:21
Central bank optimistic about Taiwan's economic growth despite pandemic
Central bank optimistic about Taiwan's economic growth despite pandemic
2020/04/20 12:22
Officials upbeat about Taiwan's GDP in 2020 despite IMF’s grim forecast
Officials upbeat about Taiwan's GDP in 2020 despite IMF’s grim forecast
2020/04/15 15:36
IMF warns of approaching ‘economic storm’ as growth slows globally
IMF warns of approaching ‘economic storm’ as growth slows globally
2019/02/11 12:09