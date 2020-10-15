List of Billboard Music Awards winners in top categories

Billie Eilish accepts the award for top female artist at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. ... Billie Eilish accepts the award for top female artist at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

A list of winners in the top categories at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, held Wednesday at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

— Top Hot 100 song: “Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus

— Top Billboard 200 album: Billie Eilish, “When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”

— Top artist: Post Malone

— Top new artist: Billie Eilish

— Top female artist: Billie Eilish

— Top male artist: Post Malone

— Top streaming songs artist: Post Malone

— Top song sales artist: Lizzo

— Top radio songs artist: Jonas Bros.

— Top duo/group: Jonas Bros.

— Top R&B artist: Khalid

— Top rap artist: Post Malone

— Top country artist: Luke Combs

— Top rock artist: Panic! at the Disco

— Top Latin artist: Bad Bunny

— Top dance/electronic artist: The Chainsmokers

— Top Christian artist: Lauren Daigle

— Top gospel artist: Kanye West

— Top social artist: BTS

— Top touring artist: Pink

— Chart achievement award: Harry Styles

— Icon award: Garth Brooks

For a complete list of winners, visit: http://www.billboard.com/