Majority of Americans willing to defend Taiwan in face of Chinese threat: Poll

Live-fire military exercise takes place in Taichung in July as part of annual Han Kuang drills. Live-fire military exercise takes place in Taichung in July as part of annual Han Kuang drills. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A U.S. think tank's latest poll shows that the majority of Americans are willing to help defend Taiwan and other allies against China.

Nearly 67 percent of the American public expressed a willingness to risk defending Taiwan if the nation comes under military threat from China, according to a poll published by the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) on Wednesday (Oct. 14). However, the poll also shows that this support gradually drops as age decreases.

As many as 69 percent of Americans think defending South Korea against China would be worth the risk; for Japan, the number stands at 68.8 percent. Almost 70 percent of Americans answered that they are willing to come to the aid of allies and partners in the South China Sea, where Beijing has ramped up its military presence and political influence.

When similar questions were posed to American “thought leaders” who are influential in the realm of international and Asian regional affairs, nearly 80 percent expressed a willingness to defend Taiwan. The poll demonstrates that 54 percent of Americans regard China as the greatest foreign challenge to the U.S. — more than double the 22 percent who named Russia.

Overall, the poll reflects the growing competition between the U.S. and China in the realms of national security, trade and business, and human rights. Nevertheless, the majority of Americans consider it unlikely, albeit possible, that the U.S. and China will go to war.

The director of the CSIS's China Power Project, Bonnie Glaser, observed that the poll results reflect the American people’s increasing awareness of the Chinese threat their allies and partners are faced with. “It is a function of the growing awareness about Taiwan in the United States,” she stated, adding: “This is something that is a major shift we have now seen.”

The U.S. government is required by law to provide military equipment, which usually takes the form of arms sales, to Taiwan to help it better defend itself. Yet the U.S. has been vague as to whether it would intervene in the event of an attack by China.

Based on the survey, the think tank concluded that the U.S. should seek more cooperation with countries sharing similar values in its efforts to ensure a rule-based international community rather than seeking a direct confrontation with China. It also urged the U.S. authorities to collaborate more with Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea to secure strategic tech industries.