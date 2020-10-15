New York City FC 1, Orlando City 1

New York City FC 1 0 — 1 Orlando City 1 0 — 1

First half_1, Orlando City, Mueller, 5 (Ruan), 18th minute; 2, New York City FC, Parks, 3, 43rd.

Second half_None.

Goalies_New York City FC, Sean Johnson, Luis Barraza, Brad Stuver; Orlando City, Brian Rowe, Mason Stajduhar.

Yellow Cards_Carlos, Orlando City, 3rd; Ring, New York City FC, 5th; Jansson, Orlando City, 37th; Tinnerholm, New York City FC, 45th+5; Miller, Orlando City, 53rd; Parks, New York City FC, 82nd.

Referee_Silviu Petrescu. Assistant Referees_Gjovalin Bori, Brooke Mayo, Daniel Radford. 4th Official_Natalie Simon.

Lineups

New York City FC_Sean Johnson; Alexander Callens (Sebastien Ibeagha, 90th+2), Maxime Chanot, Ronald Matarrita, Gudmundur Thorarinsson, Anton Tinnerholm; Gary Mackay Steven (Ismael Tajouri, 73rd), Jesus Medina (Tony Rocha, 90th+2), Keaton Parks (Nicolas Acevedo, 90th+2), Alexander Ring; Valentin Castellanos.

Orlando City_Brian Rowe; Antonio Carlos, Robin Jansson, Kamal Miller, Ruan (Alex De John, 90th+3); Joey Dezart (David Loera, 76th), Junior Urso, Nani, Andres Perea; Daryl Dike (Jordan Bender, 90th+3), Chris Mueller (Robinho, 84th).