New England 3, Montreal 2

New England 2 1 — 3 Montreal 1 1 — 2

First half_1, New England, Manneh, 1 (Buksa), 13th minute; 2, New England, Bunbury, 6 (Buttner), 20th; 3, Montreal, Sejdic, 2 (Quioto), 27th.

Second half_4, New England, Buksa, 3, 52nd; 5, Montreal, Tabla, 1 (Quioto), 90th+2.

Goalies_New England, Matt Turner, Brad Knighton; Montreal, James Pantemis, Jonathan Sirois.

Yellow Cards_Buksa, New England, 57th; Binks, Montreal, 83rd; McNamara, New England, 87th.

Referee_Joseph Dickerson. Assistant Referees_Claudio Badea, Ian McKay, Christopher Penso. 4th Official_Sergii Demianchuk.

Lineups

New England_Matt Turner; Alex Buttner (Brandon Bye, 71st), Antonio Delamea Mlinar, Michael Mancienne (Andrew Farrell, 90th); Diego Fagundez (Tommy McNamara, 77th), Matt Polster, Kelyn Rowe (Gustavo Bou, 71st); Adam Buksa, Teal Bunbury, DeJuan Jones, Kekuta Manneh (Tajon Buchanan, 46th).

Montreal_James Pantemis; Clement Bayiha (Jorge Luis Corrales, 46th), Luis Binks, Rudy Camacho, Rod Fanni (Joel Waterman, 45th+2); Samuel Piette, Amar Sejdic, Shamit Shome (Maximiliano Urruti, 72nd), Victor Wanyama; Romell Quioto, Mason Toye (Ballou Tabla, 55th).