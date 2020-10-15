Cincinnati 2, Columbus 1

|Columbus
|1
|0
|—
|1
|Cincinnati
|1
|1
|—
|2
First half_1, Cincinnati, Kubo, 2 (penalty kick), 17th minute; 2, Columbus, Santos, 5 (penalty kick), 45th.
Second half_3, Cincinnati, Hagglund, 1 (Medunjanin), 49th.
Goalies_Columbus, Andrew Tarbell, Matt Lampson; Cincinnati, Bobby Edwards, Beckham Sunderland.
Yellow Cards_Gutman, Cincinnati, 7th; Alashe, Columbus, 31st; Mensah, Columbus, 37th; Boateng, Columbus, 45th+2; Morris, Columbus, 90th+3.
Referee_Rubiel Vazquez. Assistant Referees_Peter Balciunas, Cory Richardson, Chico Grajeda. 4th Official_Lukasz Szpala.
___
Columbus_Andrew Tarbell; Harrison Afful, Aboubacar Keita (Josh Williams, 59th), Jonathan Mensah, Milton Valenzuela; Fatai Alashe (Aidan Morris, 59th), Artur, Emmanuel Boateng (Youness Mokhtar, 46th), Luis Diaz (Derrick Etienne, 59th), Pedro Santos; Gyasi Zardes (Fanendo Adi, 86th).
Cincinnati_Bobby Edwards; Saad Abdul-Salaam, Andrew Gutman (Siem de Jong, 75th), Nick Hagglund, Tom Pettersson; Alvaro Barreal, Allan Cruz, Haris Medunjanin, Kamohelo Mokotjo (Caleb Stanko, 75th); Yuya Kubo (Joseph-Claude Gyau, 59th), Brandon Vazquez (Rashawn Dally, 68th).