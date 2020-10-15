Jets sign defenseman Nogier to 2-year, 2-way contract

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — The Winnipeg Jets have signed defenseman Nelson Nogier to a two-year, two-way contract.

The deal carries an average annual value of $725,000 in the NHL.

The 24-year-old played 58 games for the AHL's Manitoba Moose last season and recorded nine points (one goal, eight assists) and 45 penalty minutes.

Nogier has appeared in 11 games for the Jets since Winnipeg selected him in the fourth round of the 2014 draft.

