Panthers lose Short to shoulder injury; McCaffrey still out

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, right, runs past Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Kawann Short during the second half of an NFL foo... Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, right, runs past Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Kawann Short during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Panthers have lost two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kawann Short to a shoulder injury for the second straight season, and 2019 All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey is not quite ready to return to action either.

Panthers coach Matt Rhule said the 6-foot- 315-pound Short will need season-ending surgery on his right shoulder, but wouldn’t get into the specifics of the injury. Short missed the final 14 games of last season after tearing the rotator cuff in his left shoulder. He will be placed on injured reserve.

Short injured the shoulder in the third quarter of Carolina’s 23-16 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

“Our hearts break for him,” Rhule said Wednesday. “He worked so hard to come back this year. He's such an integral part of this team and he will continue to be an integral part of this team.”

Short missed two starts this season with a foot injury and finished the season with five tackles and no sacks.

Rhule didn’t say who would start at defensive tackle alongside rookie Derrick Brown on Sunday against the Bears, but Zach Kerr is the most likely option. Rookie Bravvion Roy is also a possibility, and defensive end Efe Obada has the flexibility to move inside and play tackle, too.

Rhule said the Panthers still feel good about the defensive tackles they have on the roster, and doesn't feel the team will need to bring in help from outside of the organization except to potentially sign a practice squad player.

“It will be a next-man-up thing,” Rhule said.

In other injury news, Carolina's starting defensive ends Brian Burns (concussion) and Yetur Gross-Matos (ankle) both were held out of practice after sustaining injuries on Sunday. Cornerback Donte Jackson was limited in practice with a toe injury.

Carolina's defense has been much improved during a three-game win streak, but remains 29th in the league in sacks and 30th in third-down defense. If three starting linemen are out against the Bears, that could cause problems for the defense.

Rhule also said that McCaffrey is expected to remain on injured reserve for now while recovering from his high ankle sprain. McCaffrey has missed the last three games and Rhule said “he's still working to get back and as soon as we can get him back, we will get him back.”

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL