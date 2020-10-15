Jota makes up for Ronaldo's absence as Portugal beats Sweden

A fan wearing face mask to protect against coronavirus waits for the start of the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Portugal and Sweden at the ... A fan wearing face mask to protect against coronavirus waits for the start of the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Portugal and Sweden at the Jose Alvalade stadium in Lisbon, Portugal, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)

Portugal national team supporters wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus wait for the start of the UEFA Nations League soccer match between... Portugal national team supporters wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus wait for the start of the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Portugal and Sweden at the Jose Alvalade stadium in Lisbon, Portugal, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)

Portugal's Bernardo Silva celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Portugal and Sweden at the Jos... Portugal's Bernardo Silva celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Portugal and Sweden at the Jose Alvalade stadium in Lisbon, Portugal, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)

Portugal's Ruben Dias kicks the ball ahead of Sweden's Marcus Berg during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Portugal and Sweden at the Jose... Portugal's Ruben Dias kicks the ball ahead of Sweden's Marcus Berg during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Portugal and Sweden at the Jose Alvalade stadium in Lisbon, Portugal, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)

Portugal's Diogo Jota, second right, celebrates with teammate Pepe after scoring his side's second goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match be... Portugal's Diogo Jota, second right, celebrates with teammate Pepe after scoring his side's second goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Portugal and Sweden at the Jose Alvalade stadium in Lisbon, Portugal, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)

Portugal's Bernardo Silva,left, celebrates with teammate Portugal's Diogo Jota after scoring the opening goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer ma... Portugal's Bernardo Silva,left, celebrates with teammate Portugal's Diogo Jota after scoring the opening goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Portugal and Sweden at the Jose Alvalade stadium in Lisbon, Portugal, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)

Portugal's Bernardo Silva, centre, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Portugal and Sweden a... Portugal's Bernardo Silva, centre, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Portugal and Sweden at the Jose Alvalade stadium in Lisbon, Portugal, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)

Portugal's Diogo Jota makes an attempt to score during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Portugal and Sweden at the Jose Alvalade stadium i... Portugal's Diogo Jota makes an attempt to score during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Portugal and Sweden at the Jose Alvalade stadium in Lisbon, Portugal, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)

Portugal's Diogo Jota celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Portugal and Sweden at the J... Portugal's Diogo Jota celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Portugal and Sweden at the Jose Alvalade stadium in Lisbon, Portugal, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Diogo Jota scored two goals and set up another as Portugal defeated Sweden 3-0 in the Nations League on Wednesday in its first game since Cristiano Ronaldo had to be dropped from the squad after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Ronaldo went back to Italy earlier Wednesday to finish his isolation period after testing positive for COVID-19 on Monday. The Juventus forward was said to be asymptomatic. He had played in the national team's 0-0 draw at France on Sunday.

Jota, who came into the lineup to help make up for Ronaldo’s absence, set up Bernardo Silva’s opening goal in the 21st minute and scored himself in the 44th. The new Liverpool forward finished off the scoring after going past a defender inside the area in the 72nd.

Some 5,000 fans were allowed to watch the match at the José Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon. Nearly 2,500 had been in the stadium for the team’s 0-0 friendly against Spain last week as authorities try to evaluate whether to allow fans back in local soccer competitions.

The victory left defending Nations League champion Portugal at the top of Group 3 with 10 points. France, which won 2-1 at Croatia in the other group match, also reached 10 points, but it has a worse goal difference than Portugal. Croatia stayed in third place with three points, while Sweden has zero points.

In the next round of matches in November, Portugal visits France and Croatia plays at Sweden.

