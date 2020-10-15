  1. Home
First lady: Barron Trump positive for COVID, no symptoms

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE , Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/10/15 04:11
FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2020 file photo, Barron Trump right, stands with President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump on the South Lawn of the...

WASHINGTON (AP) — Melania Trump says her 14-year-old son, Barron, has tested positive for the coronavirus but has no symptoms.

The White House initially said he had tested negative, after both of his parents tested positive earlier this month.

The first lady said Wednesday that subsequent testing showed Barron had also come down with COVID-19.