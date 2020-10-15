  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2020/10/15 03:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Dec 112.20 Down .40
Dec 110.05 111.70 109.20 109.60 Down .50
Jan 112.20 Down .40
Mar 112.60 114.25 111.75 112.20 Down .40
May 113.75 115.60 113.10 113.70 Down .40
Jul 115.55 116.95 114.60 115.10 Down .45
Sep 116.45 118.10 116.10 116.35 Down .45
Dec 118.10 119.85 117.95 118.10 Down .45
Mar 119.70 121.50 119.70 119.80 Down .40
May 121.80 121.80 120.90 120.90 Down .40
Jul 121.95 Down .45
Sep 122.90 Down .45
Dec 124.05 Down .50
Mar 125.10 Down .55
May 125.80 Down .55
Jul 126.50 Down .55
Sep 127.40 Down .55