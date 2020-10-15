New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Dec
|112.20
|Down
|.40
|Dec
|110.05
|111.70
|109.20
|109.60
|Down
|.50
|Jan
|112.20
|Down
|.40
|Mar
|112.60
|114.25
|111.75
|112.20
|Down
|.40
|May
|113.75
|115.60
|113.10
|113.70
|Down
|.40
|Jul
|115.55
|116.95
|114.60
|115.10
|Down
|.45
|Sep
|116.45
|118.10
|116.10
|116.35
|Down
|.45
|Dec
|118.10
|119.85
|117.95
|118.10
|Down
|.45
|Mar
|119.70
|121.50
|119.70
|119.80
|Down
|.40
|May
|121.80
|121.80
|120.90
|120.90
|Down
|.40
|Jul
|121.95
|Down
|.45
|Sep
|122.90
|Down
|.45
|Dec
|124.05
|Down
|.50
|Mar
|125.10
|Down
|.55
|May
|125.80
|Down
|.55
|Jul
|126.50
|Down
|.55
|Sep
|127.40
|Down
|.55