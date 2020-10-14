All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Toronto FC 11 2 4 37 28 16 Philadelphia 10 3 4 34 30 14 Columbus 9 3 4 31 26 12 Orlando City 8 2 6 30 28 16 New York City FC 8 7 2 26 22 15 New England 6 4 7 25 17 14 New York 7 8 2 23 20 21 Montreal 6 9 2 20 25 32 Chicago 5 8 4 19 22 26 Atlanta 5 9 3 18 17 20 Nashville SC 4 6 6 18 12 16 Inter Miami CF 5 10 2 17 17 26 Cincinnati 3 10 4 13 8 27 D.C. United 2 10 5 11 13 30

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Seattle 9 4 3 30 35 17 Portland 9 4 3 30 36 27 Sporting Kansas City 9 5 2 29 29 22 Los Angeles FC 7 6 3 24 38 31 Minnesota United 6 5 5 23 26 21 FC Dallas 5 4 6 21 21 17 San Jose 5 7 5 20 24 43 Colorado 5 4 4 19 25 20 Houston 4 6 7 19 24 27 Vancouver 6 11 0 18 20 38 Real Salt Lake 4 7 6 18 22 28 LA Galaxy 4 8 3 15 21 30

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Tuesday, October 6

Minnesota 0, Nashville 0, tie

Wednesday, October 7

Orlando City 0, Atlanta 0, tie

Miami 2, New York 1

Montreal 2, Columbus 1

Toronto FC 1, New England 0

Philadelphia 3, Cincinnati 0

New York City FC 4, D.C. United 1

Houston 2, FC Dallas 0

Sporting Kansas City 1, Chicago 0

Los Angeles FC at Colorado ppd.

Seattle 2, Real Salt Lake 1

Portland 6, LA Galaxy 3

San Jose 3, Vancouver 0

Saturday, October 10

Miami 1, Houston 0

New York 1, Atlanta 0

LA Galaxy at Colorado ppd.

Vancouver 2, Real Salt Lake 1

Sunday, October 11

New England 2, New York City FC 1

Los Angeles FC 3, Seattle 1

Chicago 2, D.C. United 1

Toronto FC 1, Cincinnati 0

Columbus at Orlando City ppd.

Philadelphia 2, Montreal 1

Sporting Kansas City 2, Nashville 1

Minnesota at FC Dallas ppd.

Portland 3, San Jose 0

Wednesday, October 14

Columbus at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Houston, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle ppd.

Los Angeles FC at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

San Jose at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 17

Sporting Kansas City at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.

Miami at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Sunday, October 18

New York City FC at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Orlando City at New York, 7 p.m.

D.C. United at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Portland, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Seattle at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Monday, October 19

Philadelphia at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, October 20

FC Dallas at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, October 21

Sporting Kansas City at Colorado ppd.

Thursday, October 22

Portland at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, October 23

New England at Nashville, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 24

Orlando City at Miami, 3:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

New York at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Houston, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday, October 25

LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC, 3:30 p.m.