Join an autumn bicycle tour of Taitung to enjoy Taiwan's southeast

Acclaimed recreational bike tours in Taitung County start at NT$200, run through Nov. 5

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/10/15 11:04
(Taitung County Government photo)

(Taitung County Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Autumn is an ideal time to join a bicycle tour in Taitung and enjoy the cooler weather, sunshine, soft sea breeze, idyllic views, and cleanest air in the country.

The Taitung County Government has rolled out this year’s bike tours in tandem with the 2020 Taiwan Cycling Festival. The organized recreational bike tours have received much acclaim from many of the over 1,000 people who have participated over the years.

As the tours will wrap up on Nov. 5, interested individuals who have not yet signed up should act quickly.

Each tour must have a minimum of 10 cyclists to proceed. This year, Taitung has organized three cycling routes that span the best parts of the county: one along the east coast, one in the East Rift Valley, and one in the south.

The organizers have combined bike rentals with a bus service to provide seamless 1-3 days tours that allow participants to explore the county's unparalleled landscapes and local culture.

The tours start at NT$200 (US$6.67). To register, please contact Phalaenopsis Dollar Travel Agency (蝴蝶蘭大樂旅行社) at 089-326886 or 0982-834089 or sign up directly on this online form.

For more information, please visit the activity site.



(Taitung County Government photos)
