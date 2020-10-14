Dr Pest introduces nano-natural atomization disinfection which is made of pure natural essential oils to help customers deal with Covid-19

HONG KONG, CHINA - Media OutReach - 14 October 2020 - Since the Covid-19 epidemic began to ravage Hong Kong in 2019, public health awareness has improved a lot. "Dr Pest", a professional insecticidal, insecticidal and mist disinfection company, has launched a comprehensive nano-natural disinfection service made of pure natural essential oils during the epidemic in hopes of protecting the health of family members, pets, colleagues, and guests. There are no restrictions on use. It can even be used in sensitive areas, including children's rooms, pet areas, kitchens, bathrooms, wardrobes and shoe cabinets, tables, indoor office areas, schools, clinics, nursing homes and car compartments, etc. to enhance environmental hygiene. Prevention is better than treatment.





The characteristics and efficacy of nano disinfection made of pure natural essential oil

Essential oils extracted from natural plants (tea tree, thyme, eucalyptus, pine, etc.) through nano ultra-thin atomization or cooperate with the spray method of disinfectant to provide antibacterial and sterilization treatment for the space. The effects are as follows: 1. Reduce the spread of bacteria, remove accumulated bacteria, and prevent bacterial growth; 2. Improve air quality, remove unpleasant odors and reduce respiratory problems caused by air quality.





The nano-natural atomization disinfection made of natural essential oils has also obtained Tuv Chemlab SGS international testing certification, which can eliminate bacteria up to 99.99998% and has an antibacterial protection period of up to 90 days. It can effectively deal with the new coronavirus, hand, foot and mouth disease, Legionnaires' disease, Staphylococcus aureus, E. coli, SARS, H1N1... etc.





It uses natural essential oils with natural ingredients and an atomized formula, which is harmless to humans and animals. The atomized nano-molecules are extremely small, and can go deep into the gaps and air-conditioning systems or fresh air ducts with the air, forming a circulation in the indoor space, reducing cross-infection.





Big difference from other shops

The ultra-thin atomization method is rarely used in the market, and the disinfectant is generally used, and the duration may be short. In addition, most of the atomized disinfectants used in the shops are photocatalysts. Since the photocatalyst contains metal particles, it may cause allergy symptoms in users. The hand-made spray disinfectant for insect control is made of natural essential oils, which is harmless to humans and pets, which can avoid the above problems. In addition, the antibacterial effect can last up to 90 days, and the antibacterial effect is 24 hours.





Value and benefits to the school/student

The new crown virus continues to have infections. After the resumption of classes, due to the close contact between students and schoolchildren, a high-risk environment has been created, and the ability of young schoolchildren to take care of themselves is weak. Therefore, the level of environmental sanitation is improved, and a safe environment for them to go to school is provided. We hope to fight the epidemic together with the community.





