Sunlight Real Estate Investment Trust: A Maiden Sustainability-linked Loan in collaboration with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

HONG KONG, CHINA - Media OutReach - 14 October 2020 - Henderson Sunlight Asset Management Limited (the "Manager") is pleased to announce that Sunlight Real Estate Investment Trust ("Sunlight REIT") has completed its first sustainability-linked loan today. This successful attempt not only demonstrates the Manager's commitment to connecting capital management with sustainability, it also reinforces our collaboration with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation ("SMBC"), a banking partner of Sunlight REIT since 2006.





With an amount of Japanese yen 7,000 million (equivalent to approximately HK$513 million), this sustainability-linked loan carries a tenure of seven years, with SMBC providing interest margin privileges based on satisfaction of predetermined sustainability performance targets on environmental and social aspects. The proceeds of the loan will be used for general working capital and corporate funding purposes.





Mr. Wu Shiu Kee, Keith, Chief Executive Officer of the Manager, said, "Sustainability is an integral part of Sunlight REIT's business DNA. In 2020, we have re-crafted a sustainability strategy framework with a view to allocating our resources and efforts into areas that are most critical to enhancing sustainability; needless to say, sustainability financing is ranked at the forefront of our priority list. We are delighted to navigate into this new sustainability chapter jointly with SMBC, a like-minded banking partner of Sunlight REIT."





Mr. Yoshiyuki Ogata, Executive Officer & General Manager of SMBC Hong Kong branch, said, "Being one of the pioneers in sustainable banking, SMBC is privileged to partner with Sunlight REIT to pursue their commitment and dedication to environmental and societal contribution. In April 2020, SMBC Group established "SMBC Group GREEN×GLOBE 2030" based upon "SMBC Group Statement on Sustainability", a ten-year plan with a target of Japanese yen 10 trillion for green finance to be achieved by the financial year ending 2029. This sustainable financing edged a remarkable milestone of SMBC towards the growing green finance opportunity in the Greater Bay Area."





About Sunlight REIT

Sunlight REIT (Stock code: 435) is a real estate investment trust authorized by the Securities and Futures Commission and constituted by the trust deed dated 26 May 2006 (as amended and supplemented by six supplemental deeds) (the "Trust Deed"), and has been listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited on 21 December 2006. Sunlight REIT offers investors the opportunity to invest in a diversified portfolio of 11 office and five retail properties in Hong Kong with a total gross rentable area of over 1.2 million sq. ft.. The office properties are primarily located in core business areas, including Wan Chai and Sheung Wan, as well as in decentralized business areas such as Mong Kok and North Point. The key retail properties are situated in regional transportation hubs and new towns including Sheung Shui, Tseung Kwan O and Yuen Long.

About the Manager

The Manager of Sunlight REIT is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Henderson Land Development Company Limited (恒基兆業地產有限公司). Its main responsibility is to manage Sunlight REIT and all of its assets in accordance with the Trust Deed in the sole interest of its unitholders.





Disclaimer: The information contained in this press release does not constitute an offer or invitation to sell or the solicitation of an offer or invitation to purchase or subscribe for units in Sunlight REIT in Hong Kong or any other jurisdiction.



