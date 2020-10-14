  1. Home
  2. Sports & Entertainment

Hotels in eastern Taiwan county enjoy boom over A-Mei New Year concert

Pop singer A-Mei to rock in free year-end concert in hometown of Taitung

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/10/14 17:17
(Facebook, @aMEI.feat.AMIT photo)

(Facebook, @aMEI.feat.AMIT photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Fans are scrambling to make reservations at hotels in Taitung following the surprising announcement of a free concert to be held in the eastern county of Taiwan featuring Taiwanese pop diva A-Mei.

According to local industry players, Taitung has seen 80 percent of its accommodation services booked on days around the concert. The county is already a tourist magnet for being an ideal place to usher in the New Year while watching the sunrise.

There have been complaints by the pop queen’s fans about bookings being canceled for no reason. Accommodation providers have been warned against profiteering at the risk of fines of NT$30,000 (US$1,043) at minimum, wrote CNA.

Transportation also appears to be a challenge for revelers planning to attend the year-end bash from other municipalities in the country, with groups seeking shared transport emerging on social media. Around 120,000 visitors are expected to flood into Taitung on a daily basis, up from 100,000 on average during long holidays.

The 48-year-old pop star of indigenous Puyuma descent unveiled last month that she would be performing in a New Year countdown concert in her hometown for free admission. As a comeback concert for A-Mei after a one-year hiatus, the event is touted as a showcase that will highlight the best from her world tours between 2007 and 2017.
A-Mei
Taitung
pop
diva
pop singer
Puyuma
New Year
countdown

RELATED ARTICLES

BTS in hot water with Chinese netizens for Korean War comments
BTS in hot water with Chinese netizens for Korean War comments
2020/10/13 13:19
Explore east coast of Taiwan by bike during Double Ten holiday
Explore east coast of Taiwan by bike during Double Ten holiday
2020/10/09 18:03
Taipei 101 fireworks show to be held as usual this year
Taipei 101 fireworks show to be held as usual this year
2020/09/29 15:15
Taipei to hold Christmas festival in 4 shopping districts
Taipei to hold Christmas festival in 4 shopping districts
2020/09/25 18:00
Taiwan’s Taitung braces for tourism explosion during Mid-Autumn Festival
Taiwan’s Taitung braces for tourism explosion during Mid-Autumn Festival
2020/09/24 18:26