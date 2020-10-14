Taiwan to pursue 'travel bubbles' with Australia and New Zealand

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Tuesday (Oct. 13) that Taiwan will pursue establishing "travel bubbles" with Australia and New Zealand after the neighboring nations agreed to mutually allow quarantine-free tourism.

In response to the Australia-New Zealand travel bubble, which is expected to partially open on Friday (Oct. 16), MOFA Spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) said during a press conference that Taiwan will pay attention to the development and push to set up travel arrangements with the two countries. She said Taiwan's overseas offices will also continue to negotiate with local authorities to implement "safe bubble economies" in the coming months, reported UDN.

In a media interview at the Legislative Yuan, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) also confirmed that a travel bubble between Taiwan and Palau will likely take shape. He said the Pacific nation has not recorded any coronavirus infections and is considered rather safe, reported New Talk.

MOFA has previously revealed that a safe bubble economy with Palau would entail bilateral flights and border reopening for tour groups from both sides. Under the proposal, all travelers would be required to present a negative result for a coronavirus PCR test before their arrival but could be exempt from the 14-day quarantine requirement.