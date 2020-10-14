Taiwan police officer identifies unknown woman

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Keelung police officer was able to identify a woman based only on a T-shirt she had worn, allowing her to be properly buried on Monday (Oct. 12) after she went missing nine years ago.

The officer, Hsu Yao-bin (許耀彬), a section chief at the First Precinct of the Keelung City Police Bureau has gained a reputation for his ability to find missing people, dead or alive.

While he was reviewing the National Police Agency’s unclaimed body registry in July, a case caught his attention: the body of a woman spotted floating beside a newly built dock at the Guting Riverside Park in 2011, according to a CNA report. The body was swollen and rotten having been submerged in water for a long time, making it impossible to take fingerprints and identify her based on facial features.

Since there were no documents, jewelry, or other objects that could help identify her and surveillance video had turned out to be unhelpful, the body was cremated and buried in the unclaimed body section of Taipei City’s Fude Public Cemetery for nine years. In August, after crosschecking more than 100 files, Hsu came to believe that a 52-year-old Taipei woman surnamed Chiu (邱), who went missing in 2011, might be a match.

Hsu said that even though the female body’s physical characteristics were unrecognizable, it was clear that she was wearing a T-shirt with a unique Big Mouth Monkey design, according to CNA. When the officer called the missing woman’s sister, surnamed Kao (高), and asked her if she remembered the image on the shirt Chiu was wearing the day she went missing. Kao replied immediately, saying it was the Big Mouth Monkey pattern.

Hsu said that after comparing saliva samples from Chiu’s two daughters with DNA taken from the unclaimed body, it was determined that the body belonged to Chiu. After the unclaimed body was finally identified, Kao told Hsu that Chiu had left home after a falling-out with her family and that the family had been concerned about her safety every day for the past nine years.

Chiu’s family held a funeral for her on Monday and buried her ashes at the Fude Public Cemetery.