When 'burglar' becomes 'watchdog': Human Rights Council's legitimacy questioned after China elected

Riot police aim pepper spray at journalists as pro-democracy activists gather outside a mall in Hong Kong on May 1, 2020. Riot police aim pepper spray at journalists as pro-democracy activists gather outside a mall in Hong Kong on May 1, 2020. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Human rights groups and political figures are crying foul after Tuesday's (Oct. 13) election at the United Nations headquarters enabled China's return to the Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in January.

The UNHRC was established in 2006 as a subsidiary organ of the General Assembly (GA) focused on the promotion of "universal respect for the protection of all human rights and fundamental freedoms for all." It was conceived to take up and make recommendations on violations of human rights, "including gross and systematic violations."

China has drawn broad international criticism over its repressive policies in Tibet, assault on the freedoms it guaranteed to Hong Kong, and the virtual police state in Xinjiang, where it has interned over a million Muslim Uighurs in concentration camps.

The UN elects 47 of its 193 member states for three-year terms in staggered elections. At stake at the UN headquarters on Tuesday were 15 seats to represent five regions from 2021-2023.

China, Nepal, Uzbekistan, and Pakistan, filled the four vacant spots for the Asia-Pacific, drawing 139, 150, 164, and 169 votes, respectively. Saudi Arabia, still plagued by its involvement in the Yemeni Civil and the 2018 murder of a Washington Post journalist, received only 90.

Cuba and Russia ran to represent their respective regions uncontested.

China's Permanent Mission to the UN voiced its "heartfelt gratitude" to fellow member-states for their support" and lauded the success of its approach to human rights — with "Chinese characteristics."

However, support for the authoritarian nation's fourth-place finish was down more than 22 percent from the 180 votes it received in the 2016 election. Human Rights Watch Executive Director Kenneth Roth took this as a sign of waning influence in the organization, tweeting that "The fear [of China] is melting."

The bad news: governments just elected China to the UN Human Rights Council despite its severe repression in Xinjiang, Tibet, and Hong Kong.



The good news: the number of governments voting for it declined from 180 last time to 139 now. The fear is melting. pic.twitter.com/TwufIahrf7 — Kenneth Roth (@KenRoth) October 14, 2020

In a statement worded to support human rights with Chinese characteristics, the Chinese delegation said, "There is no universally applicable model, and human rights can advance only in the context of national conditions and people’s needs."

GA resolution 60/251, which led to the establishment of the UNHCR, calls human rights "universal, indivisible, interrelated, interdependent and mutually reinforcing. It also says that "all States, regardless of their political, economic and cultural systems, have the duty to promote and protect all human rights and fundamental freedoms."

American Secretary of State Mike Pompeo took the body to task in a press release, writing that the election of countries with "abhorrent human rights records" such as China, Russia, and Cuba justifies the Trump administration's withdrawal. The U.S. exited the UN organ in 2018 citing its inclusion of human rights violators and anti-Israel bias.

The emerging superpower's return to the UNHRC drew similar criticism on the other side of the Atlantic. During a Constitution Committee meeting in the House of Lords on Tuesday, MP David Alton lamented: "It seems rather like the burglar and the watchdog becoming one and the same thing when China has such a leading role in an organization of that kind."

Chinese state-run tabloid the Global Times on Tuesday said China has been unfairly targeted by the West, which it said is "hyping its policies in Xinjiang and Tibet regions." It cited an expert from a CCP-affiliated think tank as stating that critics in the West had exploited the election to pressure China by "sensationliz[ing] things."