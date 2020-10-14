3 Japanese test positive for coronavirus after returning from Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Wednesday (Oct. 14) announced that it had received notifications via the World Health Organization's National IHR Focal Point (NFP) in Japan that three passengers arriving from Taiwan recently tested positive for the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19).

During his weekly press conference Wednesday afternoon, Minister of Health and Welfare and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced Japan recently reported three positive cases arriving from Taiwan. Chen said that it received notifications from Japanese officials via the NFP that three people had received a positive antigen result for COVID-19 but were asymptomatic.

The CECC head said that after receiving the notification from Japan, the center launched an investigation. The three cases include one female and two males, all of whom are Japanese nationals ranging in age from 40 to 60.

One of the cases has lived in Taiwan for a long period of time but often returns to Japan, most recently entering Taiwan on Sept. 3. Another entered Taiwan on July 23 to visit relatives, while the third arrived in the country on Aug. 25 for work.

When the three left Taiwan on Oct. 6, 7, and 10, they each tested positive for the antigen when they arrived in Japan. After testing positive, they were sent to a designated local facility to undergo isolation.

Chen said that all three were asymptomatic during their stay in Taiwan. One of them underwent the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test on Oct. 12 and 13, but in both instances the results were negative and the person was allowed to leave isolation.

Another case received a negative test result on Oct. 13. As part of its contact tracing efforts, the health department has identified 44 people who came in contact with the three cases while they were in Taiwan.

It was deemed that PCR and serum antibody tests should be administered on 16 of these people. Thus far, 15 have received negative results on the PCR and antibody tests, while the 16th contact is expected to receive the test results on Oct. 14.