DHL Express Asia Pacific lauded for its resilience and digital transformation

DHL Express Asia Pacific wins Special Award for Resiliency at 2020 IDC Digital Transformation Awards

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 14 October 2020 - DHL Express Asia Pacific, the world's leading express service provider, was honored with the 2020 Special Award for Resiliency at this year's IDC Digital Transformation Awards (DX Awards). The special award, introduced for the first time in the awards' four-year history, recognizes organizations which have used digital transformation to address the challenges of Covid-19 and minimize its impact on business operations.









DHL Express Asia Pacific was lauded for its resilience and digital transformation at the IDC Digital Transformation Awards 2020.

"Our digital transformation investments and efforts have played an important role in ensuring the resilience of our business, but the dedication and ingenuity of our people through this challenging period cannot be understated. Our teams across the region have come together with a Can Do spirit to adapt to adverse situations and we would not be in such a strong position today without their resilient spirit," said Ken Lee, CEO of DHL Express Asia Pacific. "This award is proof that we are on the right track with our Strategy 2025 and we will continue to invest in and employ innovative solutions and technologies to meet the growing demands of cross-border e-commerce and the demand for fast and reliable express deliveries."

DHL Express' digital transformation program was selected from over 1,200 entries received from organizations across Asia Pacific. The company was recognized in particular for the quick deployment of its business continuity plans, which included the transition of more than 6,000 employees from across the region to work from home seamlessly, without significant impact to operations and DHL's customer promise.

Jimmy Yeoh, Chief Information Officer of DHL Express Asia Pacific noted, "The pandemic also provided an opportunity for DHL Express to accelerate the adoption of technologies like live chat and digital assistants, which helped to maintain excellent customer service levels despite the surge in customer queries."

"As 2020 progressed, we saw many organizations in Singapore rise to the challenges posed by the pandemic by turning to digital technologies to build resiliency within their businesses. This achievement by DHL Express Asia Pacific is an example of how organizations can maintain high levels of customer satisfaction while ensuring employees remain safe and empowered to fulfill the organization's central purpose during a difficult time," said Sandra Ng, Group Vice President, Practice Group, IDC Asia/Pacific.

IDC's DX Awards recognizes outstanding organizations that have made critical breakthroughs in digital transformation across the Asia Pacific region, spread across seven different categories. It follows a two-phased approach to determine the country and regional winners. Each nomination is evaluated by a local and regional IDC analyst against a standard assessment framework based on IDC's DX taxonomy.





DHL – The logistics company for the world

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 380,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing & energy, auto-mobility and retail, DHL is decisively positioned as "The logistics company for the world".

DHL is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 63 billion euros in 2019. With sustainable business practices and a commitment to society and the environment, the Group makes a positive contribution to the world. Deutsche Post DHL Group aims to achieve zero-emissions logistics by 2050.