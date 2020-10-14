AP Road Trip: Racial tensions in America's 'sundown towns'

The sun sets over a field outside of Anna, Ill., on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. "Sundown towns" like Anna were places where Black people were allowed in d... The sun sets over a field outside of Anna, Ill., on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. "Sundown towns" like Anna were places where Black people were allowed in during the day to work or shop but had to be gone by nightfall. Today, some still exist in various forms, enforced now by tradition and fear rather than by rules. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

Rick Warren 65, poses for a portrait in The Gunsmoke Club Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in West Vienna, Ill. "I've had Black friends. I've had Black babysitt... Rick Warren 65, poses for a portrait in The Gunsmoke Club Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in West Vienna, Ill. "I've had Black friends. I've had Black babysitters. I had Black people who took care of me through my childhood," he said. But the easygoing race relations of his youth were lost, he said, when President Lyndon Johnson, who pushed through some of the most important civil rights legislation of the 20th century, "came along and turned it into a bunch of racial bullshit!" (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

Nicholas Lewis holds son, Nick Jr., near their home in Vienna, Ill., on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. Nick Jr.'s grandmother, Maribeth Harris, says "It's ou... Nicholas Lewis holds son, Nick Jr., near their home in Vienna, Ill., on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. Nick Jr.'s grandmother, Maribeth Harris, says "It's our sanctuary," of the street where they live. One of her daughters lives next door. Another lives across the street with her boyfriend, Lewis. Three grandkids live with her while Lewis takes care of the fourth. Harris, her husband and their daughters are white. Lewis says, "I feel scared or just even strange going around to the store, because I know all eyes are on me." (AP Photo/Noreen Nasir)

Doris Miller 86, tends to her makeshift store selling Trump souvenirs in front of her home, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, in Vienna, Ill. This is a deeply con... Doris Miller 86, tends to her makeshift store selling Trump souvenirs in front of her home, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, in Vienna, Ill. This is a deeply conservative part of the nation _ 77 percent of the county voted for President Donald Trump in the 2016 elections; just 19 percent went for Hillary Clinton. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

Takiyah Coleman 19, who organized a Black Lives Matter protest poses for a portrait in Anna City Park, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Anna, Ill. "Sundown t... Takiyah Coleman 19, who organized a Black Lives Matter protest poses for a portrait in Anna City Park, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Anna, Ill. "Sundown towns" like Anna were places where Black people were allowed in during the day to work or shop but had to be gone by nightfall. Today, some still exist in various forms, enforced now by tradition and fear rather than by rules. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

Victoria Vaughn, second from right, 17, a student at nearby Marion high school, poses with her grandmothers, Nancy Maxwell, second from left, and Vick... Victoria Vaughn, second from right, 17, a student at nearby Marion high school, poses with her grandmothers, Nancy Maxwell, second from left, and Vickie Higgins, right, and her aunt, Janae Maxwell, left, during a rally for racial justice held in support of the biracial students at Vienna high school in Vienna, Ill., on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. Vaughn, who is biracial, grew up visiting Higgins in Vienna, Ill., on the weekends and over the summers and noticed when people would stare at her in the grocery store or walking around town. (AP Photo/Noreen Nasir)

Trump supporters Jim Rainbolt 57, left, Rick Warren, 65, Bill Stevens, 76, and Roger Plott, 65, stand outside The Gunsmoke Club Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020,... Trump supporters Jim Rainbolt 57, left, Rick Warren, 65, Bill Stevens, 76, and Roger Plott, 65, stand outside The Gunsmoke Club Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in West Vienna, Ill. Their clubhouse, a few miles outside Vienna, is an old gas station, later turned into a convenience store and now a gathering place for a dozen or so friends. It's part workshop, part bar, part informal store. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

A "Dead End" sign is posted on the far end of 7th Street in Vienna, Ill., on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020. There was a small collection of houses along 7th St... A "Dead End" sign is posted on the far end of 7th Street in Vienna, Ill., on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020. There was a small collection of houses along 7th Street, near where the outer edges of Vienna bumps up against Little Cache Creek. Everyone who lived there was Black. Today, the settlement is an overgrown field. The street once led to a small bridge that crossed the creek, but the sign stands as a warning so no one tries to cross a bridge that isn't there anymore. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

Bill Stevens, 76, stands in The Gunsmoke Club Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in West Vienna, Ill. This is a deeply conservative part of the nation _ 77 percen... Bill Stevens, 76, stands in The Gunsmoke Club Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in West Vienna, Ill. This is a deeply conservative part of the nation _ 77 percent of the county voted for President Donald Trump in the 2016 elections; just 19 percent went for Hillary Clinton. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

Doris Miller 86, left, adjusts her cap after getting off the back of a motorcycle belonging to Jeff Bundren, 60, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, in Vienna, Ill.... Doris Miller 86, left, adjusts her cap after getting off the back of a motorcycle belonging to Jeff Bundren, 60, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, in Vienna, Ill. This is a deeply conservative part of the nation _ 77 percent of the county voted for President Donald Trump in the 2016 elections; just 19 percent went for Hillary Clinton. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

Milton L. McDaniel Sr. attends a service at Boskydell Baptist Church, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, in Carbondale, Ill. McDaniel spent decades working as a ra... Milton L. McDaniel Sr. attends a service at Boskydell Baptist Church, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, in Carbondale, Ill. McDaniel spent decades working as a railroad engineer in southern Illinois. He says as the only Black man on a full crew, he was often discriminated against, being turned away from restaurants in some towns known as "sundown towns," while his white coworkers were served. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

A 1967 portrait of a Milton L. McDaniel Sr. sits on other photos and newspaper clippings of him when he was younger, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, in Carbonda... A 1967 portrait of a Milton L. McDaniel Sr. sits on other photos and newspaper clippings of him when he was younger, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, in Carbondale, Ill. After graduating from high school and getting injured while playing basketball, he went to work on the railroad in southern Illinois. He says, as the only Black man on a full crew, he was often discriminated against, being turned away from restaurants in some towns known as "sundown towns," while his white coworkers were served. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

Dusk settles over Anna, Ill., on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. "Sundown towns" like Anna were places where Black people were allowed in during the day to wo... Dusk settles over Anna, Ill., on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. "Sundown towns" like Anna were places where Black people were allowed in during the day to work or shop but had to be gone by nightfall. Today, some still exist in various forms, enforced now by tradition and fear rather than by rules. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

A girl is immersed in a smartphone game while others play in an arcade at a skating rink, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, in Anna, Ill. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E) A girl is immersed in a smartphone game while others play in an arcade at a skating rink, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, in Anna, Ill. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

The moon shines through clouds along a highway in New Columbia, Ill., near Vienna, Ill., on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. "Sundown towns" like Vienna were p... The moon shines through clouds along a highway in New Columbia, Ill., near Vienna, Ill., on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. "Sundown towns" like Vienna were places where Black people were allowed in during the day to work or shop but had to be gone by nightfall. Today, some still exist in various forms, enforced now by tradition and fear rather than by rules. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

VIENNA, Ill. (AP) — VIENNA, Ill. — Ask around this time-battered Midwestern town, with its empty storefronts, dusty antique shops and businesses that have migrated toward the interstate, and nearly everyone will tell you that Black and white residents get along really well.

“Race isn’t a big problem around here,” said Bill Stevens, a white retired prison guard with a gentle smile. “Never has been, really.”

Unless they’re among the handful of Black residents.

“It’s real strange and weird out here sometimes,” said Nicholas Lewis, a stay-at-home father. “Every time I walk around, eyes are on me.”

Vienna is one of hundreds, possibly thousands, of mostly white towns across America that were known as “sundown towns” — where Black people could pass through during the day but had to be gone by nightfall. Anyone breaking the rules could risk arrest, a beating or worse.

These towns were an open secret of racial segregation that spilled across much of America for at least a century, and still exist in various forms, enforced more today by tradition and fear than by rules.

_____

This story was produced with the support of the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting.

_______

Across America, some of these towns are now openly wrestling with their histories, publicly acknowledging now-abandoned racist laws or holding racial justice protests. Some old sundown towns are now integrated. But many also still have tiny Black communities living alongside residents who don’t bother hiding their cold stares of disapproval.

This part of southern Illinois had at least a half-dozen sundown towns. We came here on the second stop of The Associated Press’ road trip across America, a reporting journey that three of us are taking to look at how the U.S. has been shaken and shaped by months of racial justice protests, the COVID-19 pandemic, an economic crisis and the looming November elections.

We wanted to take a close look at systemic racism, trying to understand how something that is so crushingly obvious to some people can be utterly invisible to others.

So we went to a longtime sundown town.

They were called “grey towns,” in some parts of America, “sunset towns” in others. Very often, especially in well-to-do suburbs that didn’t want to be known as racist, they had no name at all. But they still kept out Black people.

In places still seen as sundown towns, many Black people now follow their own rules: Avoid them if possible, and lock your car doors if you have to drive through. If you stop for gas, look for a well-lit gas station with security cameras.

So it is in Vienna.

“Every time you come into town, or you go into a gas station, or in a store, people look at you,” said Victoria Vaughn, a biracial 17-year-old who has been coming to Vienna for years to visit her white grandparents.

“You can feel them looking at you, feel them staring,” she said. “I’ve never had anybody say anything (racist) to me in Vienna, but I’ve definitely felt the way they felt about me.”

She was in Vienna on a recent Saturday to join a rally organized after a group of Vienna High School students created a social media account that included the phrase “hate Black people” in its title.

Vaughn and her grandmother were among the 50 or so people who turned out for the rally, along with about 25 counter-protesters.

At first things went well. Protesters and counter-protesters prayed together. They talked calmly about race. But not for long.

“Bullshit!” an older white man shouted at Vaughn, after she said Black people aren’t treated equally. “They get the same as the white people get!”

Vaughn said Vienna's white residents may not see racial issues around them because they are far more subtle today.

“Until you live in a Black or brown person’s body you’re not going to understand,” she said. “You have to know somebody who lived it, or live it yourself, to truly understand.”

Vienna's racial history goes back to the 1954 arrest of a 31-year-old Black resident, Thomas Lee Latham, who was accused of brutally beating an elderly white woman with a soft drink bottle and trying to rape her granddaughter. A few weeks after his arrest, Latham escaped from jail. Dozens of armed men burned down Vienna's Black community.

The 1950 census showed 54 Black people living in Vienna.

In 2000, it showed one.

A couple blocks from the field where Vienna’s Black community once lived, down a narrow dead-end street, a grandmother with pink fingernails and an easy laugh watches over an extended family that includes four biracial grandchildren.

“This is our own little world down here,” Maribeth Harris said, sighing. “They just brush everything under the rug.”

There was the time one of the kids was called “burned toast” by a classmate. Or when an elderly woman walked past the family at a church dinner and loudly called the children “damn half-breeds.”

There was the day the 10-year-old came home with a painful question: “Grandma, why do I have to be Black?”

With her oldest grandson edging up on adolescence, she knows they should leave soon, before they have to worry about such things as confrontations with police.

“We want to get out of here,” she said. “We have to figure out what’s good for them. And Vienna won’t be good for them.”

But for Stevens, the retired prison guard, there is just too much attention to race, especially among the crowds protesting this year against racial injustice.

“Really, we got a good country, and I think there is probably some racism going on. But I try not to be racist,” Stevens said. “I think they’re overreacting a little bit.”

How many sundown towns remain? It’s rarely clear anymore. Openly racist laws are now largely illegal, and few towns want the infamy of being known for keeping out Black people. Scholars often rely now on demographic data, looking carefully at towns that have tiny Black populations.

“It’s not by law” that Black people remain a tiny population in many towns, said Darrel Dexter, a historian and high school teacher who has studied the violence of 1954. “It’s by tradition.”

Even in Vienna things are changing — but ever so slowly.

In 2010, the U.S. census said there were 1,434 people in Vienna. Sixteen of them were Black.