OVHcloud teams up with 2CRSi for its Asian data centers

STRASBOURG, FRANCE - EQS Newswire - 14 October 2020 - 2CRSi, designer and manufacturer of high-performance, energy-efficient IT servers, announces it has been selected by OVHcloud, Europe's leading cloud company, to supply the servers for its Public Cloud offering in Singapore and Australia.

With more than 1.5 million clients and already operating more than 30 data centers across 4 continents, OVHcloud is a global reference in the cloud market. As part of its multi-local development strategy, the French group has selected the high-performance server solutions of 2CRSi as they meet the requirements of speed and reliability for the Public Cloud solution it currently offers from its shared data centers in Singapore and Australia.

Thanks to 2CRSi's OCtoPus 3 servers, OVHcloud will benefit from the most cutting-edge technologies in the sector and recognised efficiency in terms of energy consumption. The servers will be installed in OCtoRack 42 SL modular racks designed by 2CRSi to increase density of computing power per m² while keeping adaptable dimensions in line with general data center standards.

The first deliveries are scheduled to take place in December 2020 but the biggest part of OVHcloud's planned investment is expected from 2021 onwards, in accordance with the Group's growth plan. 2CRSi will communicate on orders as they are delivered.

"OVHcloud is the leading European cloud service provider and offers constantly expanding and increasingly specialised cloud solutions to sophisticated clients. We are very proud to assist them in their expansion in Asia, as a complement to their integrated model, thanks to our latest OCtoPus server solutions and our new modular rack, OCtoRack", says Alain Wilmouth, co-founder of 2CRSi.





Next event: publication of H1 results on 30 November 2020 (after market close).





About 2CRSi

Founded in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi group develops, produces and sells customised, high-performance and environment-friendly servers. In the financial year 2019/2020, the Group generated pro forma turnover of €141m. The Group today has 355 employees and markets its offer of innovative solutions (processing, storage and network) in more than 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781) and has been awarded the European Rising Tech label. For further information please visit: www.2crsi.com