Light design from Taiwan’s Penghu honored with gold at 2020 MUSE Awards

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The themed lighting area of the 2020 Penghu Bay International Light Festival has won the gold at the 2020 MUSE Creative Awards in the “Art Event” category.

The light festival is divided into the themed lighting area and the artistic lighting area. The show offers unique and creative lighting that manifests the local culture of Penghu.

Since its opening on Sept. 12, the festival has attracted over 60,000 visitors, according to a press release.

Tourism Bureau Director-General Chang Shi-chung (張錫聰) said that this year’s themed lighting area was planned and created by famed artist Peng Li-chen (彭力真) and her company JFA Artwork Project Design. The team has turned an old military harbor overrun with weeds and vines into a brilliant showcase.

The themed lighting area features a main lantern inspired by local mermaid legends. Blending in with the surrounding terrain, the lantern is designed to overcome the ebb and flow of tides to perform water shows at sea level, Chang added.

For more information about the light festival, please visit this site.