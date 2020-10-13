  1. Home
  2. World

Greece says no talks with Turkey as long as survey ship in area

By  REUTERS
2020/10/13 23:00
The dispute over seabed mineral rights has led to increased navy deployments by Greece and Turkey. 

The dispute over seabed mineral rights has led to increased navy deployments by Greece and Turkey.  (AP photo)

Greece will not engage in exploratory talks with Turkey as long as Turkish survey vessel Oruc Reis remains in its continental shelf waters, the government’s spokesman said on Tuesday (Oct. 13).

“As long as the Oruc Reis is in the area we will not hold exploratory contacts with Turkey,” Stelios Petsas told Skai Radio.

On Monday, Greece said Ankara’s decision to send the vessel close to Kastellorizo, a Greek island near the Turkish coast, was a “major escalation” and a “direct threat to peace in the region”.

Turkey had withdrawn the vessel from contested waters in the eastern Mediterranean last month to “allow diplomacy” before an EU summit at which sanctions against Turkey were discussed.

At the summit, the EU said that if Turkey continued operations in the region, sanctions could be imposed as soon as December.
Greece
Turkey
Greece-Turkey relations
European Union
Mediterranean

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan-funded civic center in Turkish-Syrian border completed
Taiwan-funded civic center in Turkish-Syrian border completed
2020/10/10 17:10
Taiwan president calls for investment agreement with EU
Taiwan president calls for investment agreement with EU
2020/09/22 17:03
Taiwan to host EU investment forum
Taiwan to host EU investment forum
2020/09/17 15:39
Czech Republic's Taiwan visit hailed as model for European nations
Czech Republic's Taiwan visit hailed as model for European nations
2020/09/04 14:19
New Turkish envoy eager to advance Taiwan-Turkey ties
New Turkish envoy eager to advance Taiwan-Turkey ties
2020/09/04 14:11