Taiwan’s Academia Sinica and Japan launch massive Chinese character database

1.5 million Chinese character images are available in a new Taiwanese-Japanese database (Academia Sinica photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Academia Sinica launched East Asia’s largest online repository of images of Chinese characters Tuesday (Oct. 13), a project it has achieved with the cooperation of Japanese institutions.

A total of 1.5 million high-resolution images of characters can be downloaded free of charge from the index, CNA reported. The collection ranges across images held by five institutions and produced over several millennia.

The Academia Sinica said the project was only a beginning, with deeper international cooperation aiming to show the range and history of Chinese characters. The possibility to download individual characters, to edit them, and to compare them with each other went a step further than previous database projects, the report said.