  1. Home
  2. Culture

Taiwan’s Academia Sinica and Japan launch massive Chinese character database

1.5 million character illustrations available free of charge

  157
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/10/13 17:09
1.5 million Chinese character images are available in a new Taiwanese-Japanese database (Academia Sinica photo)

1.5 million Chinese character images are available in a new Taiwanese-Japanese database (Academia Sinica photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Academia Sinica launched East Asia’s largest online repository of images of Chinese characters Tuesday (Oct. 13), a project it has achieved with the cooperation of Japanese institutions.

A total of 1.5 million high-resolution images of characters can be downloaded free of charge from the index, CNA reported. The collection ranges across images held by five institutions and produced over several millennia.

The Academia Sinica said the project was only a beginning, with deeper international cooperation aiming to show the range and history of Chinese characters. The possibility to download individual characters, to edit them, and to compare them with each other went a step further than previous database projects, the report said.
Chinese characters
Academia Sinica
database
Taiwan-Japan cooperation

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan researcher scours DNA sequences for treasures
Taiwan researcher scours DNA sequences for treasures
2020/08/28 15:00
Fungi have unexpected role to play in fight against climate change: Taiwanese researcher
Fungi have unexpected role to play in fight against climate change: Taiwanese researcher
2020/08/11 20:15
US residents warned not to plant mysterious seeds likely from China
US residents warned not to plant mysterious seeds likely from China
2020/07/27 10:52
Taiwan's vice president thanks Japan envoy for WHA assistance
Taiwan's vice president thanks Japan envoy for WHA assistance
2020/07/23 17:22
Taiwan researchers reveal pros, cons of urban wildlife
Taiwan researchers reveal pros, cons of urban wildlife
2020/07/20 01:15