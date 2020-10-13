Taiwan's new weather app can notify users 30 minutes before rain

NCDR Director Chen Hongyu introduces "Little Rain Forecast Helper" weather app. (Ministry of Science and Technology photo) NCDR Director Chen Hongyu introduces "Little Rain Forecast Helper" weather app. (Ministry of Science and Technology photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's National Science and Technology Center for Disaster Reduction (NCDR) on Tuesday (Oct. 13) launched a new mobile weather app that can notify users 30 minutes before rainfall.

With Oct. 13 being designated as the International Day for Disaster Reduction, the NCDR introduced its "Little Rain Forecast Helper" (落雨小幫手) weather app to help citizens better prepare for expected rainfall. The app allows users to know in advance that precipitation is forecasted in the area with an alert radius of up to 10 kilometers.

NCDR Director Chen Hongyu (陳宏宇) explained that the Little Rain Forecast Helper not only offers real-time precipitation information of the user's area but also shows the possible intensity of rainfall over the next hour. He said the developers have combined data from the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) with the Very Short-Term Quantitative Precipitation Forecast Technique developed by National Taiwan University (NTU) and National Central University (NCU) to ensure the most accurate predictions.

Meanwhile, NCDR Meteorology Division head Yu Yi-Chiang (于宜強) pointed out that approximately 4,000 entries of atmospheric data are sent back from Taiwan's COSMIC-2 satellite daily and they can raise the precision of weather predictions by 6-10 percent. However, he said the current version of the app can only notify users about the expected precipitation and not the size of the rainfall, reported CNA.



"Little Rain Forecast Helper" provides real-time precipitation information. (Ministry of Science and Technology image)