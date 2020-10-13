  1. Home
Photo of the Day: Taiwan's Vase Rock illuminated at night

Indian travel photographer creates drone light painting over Taiwan's Vase Rock

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/10/13 17:09
Vase Rock. (Mayank Tiwari photo)
TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An Indian travel photographer took this photo of Vase Rock with a drone spiraling overhead in southern Taiwan over the summer.

The photographer, Mayank Tiwari (Instagram @makclickz), 31, told Taiwan News that he captured the photo on June 27th just off of Liuqiu Island in Pingtung County. He said that the swirling light overhead is the pattern flown by an aerial drone while he took a long exposure shot.

Tiwari said that he is staying in Taiwan with his wife, Neha Upadhyay, who is a scientist at Academia Sinica. He credits his wife with helping him set up his camera as he operated the drone.

When asked about his inspiration for the photo, Tiwari said that he was really excited to visit the beautiful island, which he had seen many amazing pictures of, but added as a content creator "I always try to stand out and try a different perspective." He decided to try drone light painting over the famous landmark, and he said that it took him and his wife over two hours to capture this image.


(Mayank Tiwari photo)
