Brief isolated showers forecast for Greater Taipei on Wednesday, Thursday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said that heavy precipitation is forecast for parts of northeastern Taiwan and the mountainous areas in the north Tuesday (Oct. 13), while the Greater Taipei Area will see brief isolated showers.

Wu said that the movement of Tropical Storm Nangka towards Hainan Island will cause humidity to increase in the eastern part of the country and enhance the likelihood of rainfall, per CNA. He predicted brief isolated showers for Taoyuan and partly cloudy skies for the regions south of Hsinchu.

The meteorologist said that temperatures in low-lying regions will be between 20 and 30 degrees Celsius in the north, between 23 and 35 degrees in central and southern Taiwan, and between 21 and 33 degrees in the east.

Humidity in the east will decrease on Wednesday and Thursday, but there will still be chances of brief isolated rains in the Greater Taipei Area and the east, with sunny weather forecast for areas south of Taoyuan, Wu said.

The meteorologist predicted slightly increased humidity on Friday and Saturday, scattered showers for regions north of Taoyuan and the east part of the country, cooler temperatures for the regions south of Hsinchu, as well as wet weather for the north.