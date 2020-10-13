Taiwanese in Palau celebrate National Day underwater

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — One of the more unusual ways to celebrate Taiwan's National Day (Oct. 10) has emerged, with video surfacing that shows divers holding both the flags of Taiwan and Palau underwater to mark the occasion.

Although the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to rage across the globe, Palau has managed to keep the deadly virus in check. Not only was a reception for National Day held at Taiwan's Palau embassy as usual, but Taiwan Ambassador Wallace Chow (周民淦), embassy staff, and Taiwanese citizens also posed for celebratory photos with the flags of the two countries.

On Saturday (Oct. 10), Chow, who has served as the ambassador to Palau since April 2018, posted video showing himself and nine other divers holding the flags of Palau and Taiwan while standing underwater on the seabed in the South Pacific nation. Superimposed on the video are the words "Happy Birthday Taiwan" and "Alii Palau," meaning "Hello Palau."

At the top of the Facebook post, Chow wrote, "Today is Oct. 10, 2020/1010 I love you, I love you! Whatever you say, Whatever you say! What a wonderful number! Happy Birthday Republic of China! Congratulations from Palau!"

In the 18-second clip, the divers can be seen holding the two country's banners and hamming it up for the camera, while an enormous humphead wrasse can be seen stealing the spotlight. In response to comments about the scaly photobomb, Chow wrote that the fish is friendly to divers and as visitors to the area have been on the decline since the start of the pandemic, the fish is quick to greet new arrivals.