  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan Statebuilding Party proposes constitutional amendments

Proposals focus on replacing outdated terms, phrases deemed to undermine Taiwan's sovereignty

  128
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/10/13 11:27
Taiwan Statebuilding Party Chairman Chen I-qi.

Taiwan Statebuilding Party Chairman Chen I-qi. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan Statebuilding Party (TSP) on Monday (Oct. 12) announced its proposed amendments to the Constitution, which primarily focus on changing the words and phrases the party believes degrade Taiwan’s sovereignty.

The TSP on Monday held a press conference to explain their constitutional amendment proposals. One is to replace the phrase "in response to the needs of the country before reunification" with "to consolidate the consensus of all citizens and establish a Taiwanese Republic before the formulation of the new Constitution."

The second proposal is to use "Taiwan, Penghu, Kinmen, Matsu, and affiliated islands within Taiwan's sovereignty" instead of the term "free areas." The third is to switch out the term "Mainland China" with "People's Republic of China" or another appropriate name," CNA reported.

In addition, the party stated that the president should review the Constitution and the implementation status of amendments every three years as well as submit a report to the Legislative Yuan on the feasibility of formulating a new Constitution. According to the TSP, the legislature should promote the process of drafting a new Constitution while emphasizing the country's need to pursue transitional justice.

TSP legislator Chen Po-wei (陳柏惟) observed that Taiwan is often unable to participate in international organizations because of the “one China” principle. He added that constitutional amendments are not just a question of “ideological renaming.”

Party Chairman Chen I-qi (陳奕齊) remarked that the current Constitution is a Chinese one that was brought to Taiwan and that it is necessary to begin by amending it before drafting a new version.
TSP
constitutional amendments
Legislative Yuan
Chen Po-wei
Chen I-qi
Constitution

RELATED ARTICLES

Legislator calls for end to retired general's pension for claiming Taiwan no match for PLA
Legislator calls for end to retired general's pension for claiming Taiwan no match for PLA
2020/10/08 11:00
Taiwan explores options in case of Examination Yuan abolition
Taiwan explores options in case of Examination Yuan abolition
2020/10/05 17:28
Taiwan legislators to review ractopamine pork imports
Taiwan legislators to review ractopamine pork imports
2020/09/25 16:43
Opposition lawmakers accuse Taiwan government of excessive spending
Opposition lawmakers accuse Taiwan government of excessive spending
2020/09/21 16:52
Taiwan premier defends US pork imports as key to global trade
Taiwan premier defends US pork imports as key to global trade
2020/09/18 14:08