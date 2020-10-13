Taiwan Statebuilding Party proposes constitutional amendments

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan Statebuilding Party (TSP) on Monday (Oct. 12) announced its proposed amendments to the Constitution, which primarily focus on changing the words and phrases the party believes degrade Taiwan’s sovereignty.

The TSP on Monday held a press conference to explain their constitutional amendment proposals. One is to replace the phrase "in response to the needs of the country before reunification" with "to consolidate the consensus of all citizens and establish a Taiwanese Republic before the formulation of the new Constitution."

The second proposal is to use "Taiwan, Penghu, Kinmen, Matsu, and affiliated islands within Taiwan's sovereignty" instead of the term "free areas." The third is to switch out the term "Mainland China" with "People's Republic of China" or another appropriate name," CNA reported.

In addition, the party stated that the president should review the Constitution and the implementation status of amendments every three years as well as submit a report to the Legislative Yuan on the feasibility of formulating a new Constitution. According to the TSP, the legislature should promote the process of drafting a new Constitution while emphasizing the country's need to pursue transitional justice.

TSP legislator Chen Po-wei (陳柏惟) observed that Taiwan is often unable to participate in international organizations because of the “one China” principle. He added that constitutional amendments are not just a question of “ideological renaming.”

Party Chairman Chen I-qi (陳奕齊) remarked that the current Constitution is a Chinese one that was brought to Taiwan and that it is necessary to begin by amending it before drafting a new version.