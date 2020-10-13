Taiwan government vows to bring younger generations onto global stage

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Monday (Oct. 12) received the winners of this year's 10 Outstanding Young Persons Award and said the government will continue its mission of helping the younger generations shine globally.

The award, now in its 58th edition, recognizes Taiwanese aged 20-40 for exceptional achievements or contributions in their respective areas of expertise. Although 10 people are usually selected for the award, the number of winners fluctuates slightly, and 12 winners were selected this year.

During her address, Tsai expressed delight at seeing young Taiwanese succeed in their chosen fields, saying their accomplishments have allowed the world to notice Taiwan. She said each winner's story proves that the possibilities are endless with dedication and persistence.

Tsai stressed that young people in the country are exceptionally talented and that it is the government's duty to support them and bring them onto the global stage. She said projects are ongoing to turn Taiwan into a bilingual nation and global digital hub in hopes of creating a better environment for the generations to come.

The president also described the 12 honorees as role models for the country and thanked them for bringing positive energy to society. She said she is eager to see more exciting news about their performance, reported CNA.

According to Liberty Times, the winners of the award this year are musician Crowd Lu (盧廣仲), TV personality Janet Hsieh (謝怡芬), award-winning gymnast Lee Chih-kai (李智凱), violinist Benny Tseng (曾宇謙), prosecutor Huang Chen-lun (黃振倫), National Taiwan Ocean University assistant professor Hsu Te-hua (徐德華), AI company founders Albert Liu (劉峻誠) and David Chou (周仁海), former football player Cheng Ho (何凱成), Tsing Hua University associate professor Lin Yu-chun (林玉俊), Skills for U founder Huang Wei-hsiang (黃偉翔), and period advocacy group Little Red Hood founder Vivi Lin (林薇).



Crowd Lu. (CNA photo)



Janet Hsieh. (CNA photo)