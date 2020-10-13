How major US stock indexes fared Monday

Solid gains for technology companies pushed stocks higher Monday, tacking more gains onto last week’s rally.

Big Tech companies including Apple and Amazon, whose businesses have been thriving despite the pandemic, led the way higher, while companies that depend more on broad growth in the economy didn’t rise as much.

Investors are still waiting to see whether Washington can get past its partisan divide to deliver more support for the economy.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 57.09 points, or 1.6%, to 3,534.22.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 250.62 points, or 0.9%, to 28,837.52.

The Nasdaq composite gained 296.32 points, or 2.6%, to 11,876.26.

The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks picked up 11.51 points, or 0.7%, to 1,649.05.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 303.44 points, or 9.4%.

The Dow is up 299.08 points, or 1.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,903.65 points, or 32.4%.

The Russell 2000 is down 19.42 points, or 1.2%.