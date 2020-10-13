New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Mon:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Oct
|307.00
|307.00
|305.85
|306.10 Down 1.85
|Nov
|307.40
|308.65
|304.70
|305.95 Down 1.85
|Dec
|307.95
|309.30
|305.20
|306.40 Down 1.85
|Jan
|306.50
|308.90
|306.50
|306.55 Down 1.45
|Feb
|306.50
|306.70
|306.50
|306.70 Down 1.45
|Mar
|308.65
|309.20
|305.55
|306.85 Down 1.30
|Apr
|306.50
|307.25
|306.50
|307.10 Down 1.10
|May
|306.85
|309.10
|306.30
|307.00 Down 1.00
|Jun
|307.40
|Down .95
|Jul
|307.90
|309.35
|306.65
|307.45
|Down .80
|Aug
|307.70
|Down .80
|Sep
|309.55
|309.55
|307.30
|307.80
|Down .70
|Oct
|308.15
|Down .70
|Nov
|308.40
|Down .70
|Dec
|308.55
|308.55
|308.35
|308.35
|Down .60
|Jan
|308.70
|Down .60
|Feb
|308.70
|Down .60
|Mar
|308.85
|Down .45
|Apr
|309.15
|Down .45
|May
|309.45
|Down .55
|Jun
|309.80
|Down .55
|Jul
|309.75
|Down .55
|Aug
|309.85
|Down .55
|Sep
|310.00
|Down .55
|Dec
|310.20
|Down .55
|Mar
|310.40
|Down .55
|May
|310.75
|Down .55
|Jul
|311.10
|Down .55
|Sep
|311.35
|Down .55
|Dec
|312.40
|Down .55
|Mar
|311.80
|Down .55
|May
|311.75
|Down .55
|Jul
|311.80
|Down .55
|Sep
|311.85
|Down .55
|Dec
|312.40
|Down .55
|Mar
|312.45
|Down .55
|May
|312.50
|Down .55
|Jul
|312.55
|Down .55
|Sep
|312.60
|Down .55
|Dec
|313.00
|Down .55