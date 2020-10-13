  1. Home
BC-US--Copper, US

By  Associated Press
2020/10/13 03:18

New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Mon:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
Oct 307.00 307.00 305.85 306.10 Down 1.85
Nov 307.40 308.65 304.70 305.95 Down 1.85
Dec 307.95 309.30 305.20 306.40 Down 1.85
Jan 306.50 308.90 306.50 306.55 Down 1.45
Feb 306.50 306.70 306.50 306.70 Down 1.45
Mar 308.65 309.20 305.55 306.85 Down 1.30
Apr 306.50 307.25 306.50 307.10 Down 1.10
May 306.85 309.10 306.30 307.00 Down 1.00
Jun 307.40 Down .95
Jul 307.90 309.35 306.65 307.45 Down .80
Aug 307.70 Down .80
Sep 309.55 309.55 307.30 307.80 Down .70
Oct 308.15 Down .70
Nov 308.40 Down .70
Dec 308.55 308.55 308.35 308.35 Down .60
Jan 308.70 Down .60
Feb 308.70 Down .60
Mar 308.85 Down .45
Apr 309.15 Down .45
May 309.45 Down .55
Jun 309.80 Down .55
Jul 309.75 Down .55
Aug 309.85 Down .55
Sep 310.00 Down .55
Dec 310.20 Down .55
Mar 310.40 Down .55
May 310.75 Down .55
Jul 311.10 Down .55
Sep 311.35 Down .55
Dec 312.40 Down .55
Mar 311.80 Down .55
May 311.75 Down .55
Jul 311.80 Down .55
Sep 311.85 Down .55
Dec 312.40 Down .55
Mar 312.45 Down .55
May 312.50 Down .55
Jul 312.55 Down .55
Sep 312.60 Down .55
Dec 313.00 Down .55