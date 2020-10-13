  1. Home
BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2020/10/13 03:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Dec 111.50 Down 2.30
Dec 111.00 113.35 108.55 109.15 Down 2.40
Jan 111.50 Down 2.30
Mar 113.45 115.60 111.00 111.50 Down 2.30
May 114.95 116.95 112.50 112.95 Down 2.25
Jul 116.00 118.35 113.95 114.40 Down 2.20
Sep 117.20 119.50 115.20 115.65 Down 2.15
Dec 118.65 120.95 116.80 117.30 Down 2.05
Mar 122.05 122.10 118.95 118.95 Down 1.90
May 123.15 123.15 120.05 120.05 Down 1.90
Jul 124.20 124.20 121.10 121.10 Down 1.85
Sep 125.15 125.15 122.05 122.05 Down 1.85
Dec 126.35 126.40 123.25 123.30 Down 1.80
Mar 124.45 124.45 124.40 124.40 Down 1.70
May 125.05 Down 1.70
Jul 125.75 Down 1.70
Sep 126.65 Down 1.70