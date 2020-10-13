New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Dec
|111.50
|Down 2.30
|Dec
|111.00
|113.35
|108.55
|109.15
|Down 2.40
|Jan
|111.50
|Down 2.30
|Mar
|113.45
|115.60
|111.00
|111.50
|Down 2.30
|May
|114.95
|116.95
|112.50
|112.95
|Down 2.25
|Jul
|116.00
|118.35
|113.95
|114.40
|Down 2.20
|Sep
|117.20
|119.50
|115.20
|115.65
|Down 2.15
|Dec
|118.65
|120.95
|116.80
|117.30
|Down 2.05
|Mar
|122.05
|122.10
|118.95
|118.95
|Down 1.90
|May
|123.15
|123.15
|120.05
|120.05
|Down 1.90
|Jul
|124.20
|124.20
|121.10
|121.10
|Down 1.85
|Sep
|125.15
|125.15
|122.05
|122.05
|Down 1.85
|Dec
|126.35
|126.40
|123.25
|123.30
|Down 1.80
|Mar
|124.45
|124.45
|124.40
|124.40
|Down 1.70
|May
|125.05
|Down 1.70
|Jul
|125.75
|Down 1.70
|Sep
|126.65
|Down 1.70