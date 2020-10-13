Kansas State QB Skylar Thompson to miss rest of season

Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson will miss the rest of the season after having surgery on his throwing shoulder, leaving freshman Will Howard to lead the No. 22 Wildcats the rest of the way.

Thompson was hurt two weeks ago when Texas Tech's Rico Jeffers drove him into the ground after unloading a pass in the Wildcats' 31-21 victory. The Red Raiders were penalized 15 yards and Jeffers was ejected for the late hit.

Thompson is a senior, but the NCAA has frozen eligibility clocks for the 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which means he could return for one more season. It's unclear whether that decision has been made.

Howard made his first start on Saturday at TCU. He threw for 117 yards with an interception and ran for 86 yards and a touchdown, leading the Wildcats (3-1, 2-0) to a 21-14 victory that kept them in first place in the Big 12.

The Wildcats are off this week before facing Kansas on Oct. 24.

