Business and economic events scheduled for Tuesday.

All times are Eastern.

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases Consumer Price Index for September, 8:30 a.m.; Treasury releases federal budget for fiscal year 2020, 2 p.m.

Citigroup Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Delta Air Lines Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Johnson & Johnson reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.