Magnitude 4.9 earthquake shakes northeastern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 4.9 earthquake rattled northeastern Taiwan at 11:39 p.m. this evening (Oct. 12), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was 28.1 kilometers southeast of Yilan County Hall at a shallow depth of 9.3 km, according to CWB data. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered as a 4 in Yilan County, a 3 in Hualien County and Hsinchu County, and a 2 Taoyuan City, Taipei City, Nantou County, New Taipei City, and Miaoli County. A lesser intensity level of 1 was recorded in Taichung City, Keelung City, Hsinchu City, Changhua County, and Yunlin County. .

No injuries resulting from the quake had been reported at the time of publication.