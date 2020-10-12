Farmers in India say protests are a matter of survival, not politics

The thin cloth does little to block the hot sun, but these farmers have come out every day for weeks demanding the repeal of farming laws. Delhi says ... The thin cloth does little to block the hot sun, but these farmers have come out every day for weeks demanding the repeal of farming laws. Delhi says the laws "free" farmers from restrictions allowing them to sell more. However, the farmers say they never faced any legal limits on selling produce and accuse the government of bowing to pressure from big corporations and selling out poor farmers.