67 arrests as fans, some rowdy, cheer Lakers win in LA

Fans cower from police as the authorities try to disperse the rowdy crowd from outside of Staples Center, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Los Angeles, after... Fans cower from police as the authorities try to disperse the rowdy crowd from outside of Staples Center, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Los Angeles, after the Lakers defeated the Miami Heat in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals to win the championship. (AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa)

Los Angeles Police officers disperse rowdy fans outside of Staples Center, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Los Angeles, after the Lakers defeated the Miami ... Los Angeles Police officers disperse rowdy fans outside of Staples Center, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Los Angeles, after the Lakers defeated the Miami Heat in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals to win the championship. (AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa)

A Los Angeles Police officer attempts to disperse rowdy fans outside of Staples Center, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Los Angeles, after the Lakers defeat... A Los Angeles Police officer attempts to disperse rowdy fans outside of Staples Center, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Los Angeles, after the Lakers defeated the Miami Heat in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals to win the championship. (AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa)

Los Angeles Lakers fans celebrate outside of Staples Center, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Los Angeles, after the Lakers defeated the Miami Heat in Game 6... Los Angeles Lakers fans celebrate outside of Staples Center, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Los Angeles, after the Lakers defeated the Miami Heat in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals to win the championship. (AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa)

Los Angeles Police officers try to disperse rowdy fans outside of Staples Center, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Los Angeles, after the Lakers defeated the... Los Angeles Police officers try to disperse rowdy fans outside of Staples Center, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Los Angeles, after the Lakers defeated the Miami Heat in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals to win the championship. (AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa)

Los Angeles Lakers fans celebrate outside of Staples Center as Los Angeles Police Department officers try to disperse them, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in ... Los Angeles Lakers fans celebrate outside of Staples Center as Los Angeles Police Department officers try to disperse them, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Los Angeles, after the Lakers defeated the Miami Heat in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals to win the championship. (AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa)

A Los Angeles Lakers fan celebrates outside of Staples Center after the Lakers defeated the Miami Heat in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals to win the... A Los Angeles Lakers fan celebrates outside of Staples Center after the Lakers defeated the Miami Heat in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals to win the championship. (AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa)

Fans celebrate, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Los Angeles, after the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Miami Heat in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals to wi... Fans celebrate, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Los Angeles, after the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Miami Heat in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals to win the championship. (AP Photo/Jintak Han)

Police on horseback move people back as rowdy fans celebrate, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Los Angeles, after the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Miami H... Police on horseback move people back as rowdy fans celebrate, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Los Angeles, after the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Miami Heat in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals to win the championship. (AP Photo/Jintak Han)

Los Angeles Police Department officers on horseback move people back as rowdy fans celebrate, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Los Angeles, after the Los Ang... Los Angeles Police Department officers on horseback move people back as rowdy fans celebrate, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Los Angeles, after the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Miami Heat in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals to win the championship. (AP Photo/Jintak Han)

Los Angeles police officers attempt to disperse rowdy fans in the street, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Los Angeles, after the Los Angeles Lakers defeated... Los Angeles police officers attempt to disperse rowdy fans in the street, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Los Angeles, after the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Miami Heat in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals to win the championship. (AP Photo/Jintak Han)

Police on horseback move people back as rowdy fans celebrate, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Los Angeles, after the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Miami H... Police on horseback move people back as rowdy fans celebrate, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Los Angeles, after the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Miami Heat in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals to win the championship. (AP Photo/Jintak Han)

A Los Angeles police officer tries to disperse rowdy fans in the street, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Los Angeles, after the Los Angeles Lakers defeated ... A Los Angeles police officer tries to disperse rowdy fans in the street, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Los Angeles, after the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Miami Heat in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals to win the championship. (AP Photo/Jintak Han)

Fans celebrate, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Los Angeles, after the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Miami Heat in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals to wi... Fans celebrate, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Los Angeles, after the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Miami Heat in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals to win the championship. (AP Photo/Jintak Han)

Los Angeles Lakers fans celebrate outside of Staples Center, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Los Angeles, after the Lakers defeated the Miami Heat in Game 6... Los Angeles Lakers fans celebrate outside of Staples Center, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Los Angeles, after the Lakers defeated the Miami Heat in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals to win the championship. (AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa)

Fans celebrate, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Los Angeles, after the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Miami Heat in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals to wi... Fans celebrate, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Los Angeles, after the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Miami Heat in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals to win the championship. (AP Photo/Jintak Han)

Los Angeles Lakers fans celebrate outside of Staples Center, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Los Angeles, after the Lakers defeated the Miami Heat in Game 6... Los Angeles Lakers fans celebrate outside of Staples Center, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Los Angeles, after the Lakers defeated the Miami Heat in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals to win the championship. (AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sixty-seven people were arrested during a downtown celebration after the Los Angeles Lakers won their 17th National Basketball Association championship, police said Monday.

As of 1:30 a.m., there were 61 arrests for failure to disperse, five for looting and one for vandalism, said Officer Drake Madison, a Police Department spokesman.

One officer suffered a hand injury, Madison said.

The Lakers beat the Miami Heat 106-93 Sunday night in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, to win the NBA Finals in six games.

The sounds of fireworks immediately reverberated across Los Angeles and fans headed to Staples Center, the Lakers' home court, to celebrate — despite admonitions to stay away.

Celebrations were mostly peaceful but some rocks and bottles were thrown at officers, KABC-TV reported. Videos posted online also showed cars doing "donuts" and fireworks being set off in the street — which is illegal without a permit, KCAL-TV reported. Witnesses told the Los Angeles Times that officers fired “beanbag rounds” at one point, which sent some people running.

A few officers on horseback worked to push the crowd away from Staples Center. Later in the night, the large gathering fractured into several groups.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti had discouraged public gatherings to celebrate the win, instead urging fans to cheer on the team from home.

“As we cheer our @Lakers' 17th championship, please remember it’s still not safe to gather in groups,” the mayor tweeted, in reference to the coronavirus pandemic.