NWSL Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Portland
|3
|0
|1
|10
|10
|3
|Houston
|3
|1
|0
|9
|12
|7
|Washington
|2
|1
|1
|7
|5
|4
|Sky Blue FC
|2
|2
|0
|6
|6
|7
|Chicago
|1
|2
|1
|4
|7
|7
|North Carolina
|1
|1
|1
|4
|5
|7
|Utah
|0
|1
|2
|2
|3
|6
|Orlando
|0
|2
|1
|1
|2
|5
|Reign FC
|0
|2
|1
|1
|4
|8
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Houston 4, North Carolina 1
Houston 2, Orlando 1
Sky Blue FC 3, Chicago 1
Portland 2, Reign FC 1
North Carolina at Orlando, 4 p.m.
Utah at Reign FC, 8 p.m.